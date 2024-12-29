 Tua "Leaves His Guys Out To Dry" Again! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua "Leaves His Guys Out To Dry" Again!

Nobody else will say it but me, and I feel like this has a lot to do with myself obviously putting myself in harm's way in the second game, going down – basically leaving my guys out to dry, that's what I would say. Anyone can have an opinion about, 'It's football. It's this, it's that.' I do take heart to that as well and still don't want to do that to my guys again.
Tua said he didn't want to do it again... but then literally weeks later he did it again.

It's beyond time to start planning for a Time After Tua — even his biggest defenders have to acknolewdge that at this point.
 
Who? So many posts about moving on from Tua? WHO THEN? Who out there either college draft or pros can be successful with a run game that is nonexistent unless Tua is passing, and an OL that can't consistently do anything well? All these Tua post crack me up, it's like he is the only QB who deals with injury. So much tunnel vision.
 
