Tua "Leaves His Guys Out To Dry" Again!

Nobody else will say it but me, and I feel like this has a lot to do with myself obviously putting myself in harm's way in the second game, going down – basically leaving my guys out to dry, that's what I would say. Anyone can have an opinion about, 'It's football. It's this, it's that.' I do take heart to that as well and still don't want to do that to my guys again.
Tua said he didn't want to do it again... but then literally weeks later he did it again.
It's beyond time to start planning for a Time After Tua — even his biggest defenders have to acknolewdge that at this point.