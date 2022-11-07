Tua led the League in Passing again today

Okay... I am really starting to notice a trend here. And it quite simply looks very bright!
It reminds me of a decade of watching Drew Brees just rolling out on a Sunday and by the end of the game he quietly threw for 300 yards or more and usually connected on 3-4 TDS. His QB Rating or Passer Rating were always at the top of all the QBs playing every week. And while Drew Brees never got the credit compared to his contemporaries, he just pushed forward and kept quietly putting up league-leading numbers every year.
We hear so much of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson being the standard in the league.
As for Tua... Well, he just keeps pushing forward and continues to quietly lead the League in passing once again.
