Tua led the League in Passing again today

I mean let's just analyze this.



Tua throws throws for 300 yards, 3 TDS 0 INTS, 75%.



No garbage time stats. No stats when we were down by 20 etc. No prevent defense stats.



Yet, some posters are still crying about 2 missed throws.



That's how good Tua is or has been.



His haters have to cry about 2 throws he missed on an almost perfect day.



I've said it before. That Pittsburgh game is his new floor. If that's his new floor we are going to be just fine for years to come.



6-0 start to finish this year's. Over 300 yards a game passing ( only counting half a game against Bengals)



He could be the player of the week again. With the games today, he should be. He was the top QB this week.



Wait, how'd Fields do.



He closed the gap today, yardage wise with every QB ahead of him.



He closed the gap TD wise with every QB ahead of him.



He increased his lead in QB rating.



Only Mahomes hasn't played. He's the only QB ahead, statistically, left to play.



If Mahommes doesn't throw for 300 yards, 3 TDS with a rating over 130, Tua gained in all categories on Mahomes as well.



Oh yeah.... Tua increased his standing over EVERY QB in the league on 3rd down.



Tua also increased his YPA today and his in air yards per attempt. Burrow, Allen and Herbert fell behind.



This kid is playing lights out so far this season.



If he keeps it up, he is the MVP hands down this year.



Oh yeah, he's beaten Allen and Jackson head to head. I know its a team game. But when handing out awards beating the other QBS in the running for the same award goes a long way to winning it.



Right now, Mahomes, Hurts and Tua are just on another level.