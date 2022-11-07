 Tua led the League in Passing again today | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua led the League in Passing again today

boomer10

Okay... I am really starting to notice a trend here. And it quite simply looks very bright!

It reminds me of a decade of watching Drew Brees just rolling out on a Sunday and by the end of the game he quietly threw for 300 yards or more and usually connected on 3-4 TDS. His QB Rating or Passer Rating were always at the top of all the QBs playing every week. And while Drew Brees never got the credit compared to his contemporaries, he just pushed forward and kept quietly putting up league-leading numbers every year.

We hear so much of Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson being the standard in the league.

As for Tua... Well, he just keeps pushing forward and continues to quietly lead the League in passing once again.
 
Sirspud

Who wasn't giving Drew Brees credit?
 
EasyRider

Brees? Huh? He’s always been acknowledged
 
GRYPHONK

I mean let's just analyze this.

Tua throws throws for 300 yards, 3 TDS 0 INTS, 75%.

No garbage time stats. No stats when we were down by 20 etc. No prevent defense stats.

Yet, some posters are still crying about 2 missed throws.

That's how good Tua is or has been.

His haters have to cry about 2 throws he missed on an almost perfect day.

I've said it before. That Pittsburgh game is his new floor. If that's his new floor we are going to be just fine for years to come.

6-0 start to finish this year's. Over 300 yards a game passing ( only counting half a game against Bengals)

He could be the player of the week again. With the games today, he should be. He was the top QB this week.

Wait, how'd Fields do.

He closed the gap today, yardage wise with every QB ahead of him.

He closed the gap TD wise with every QB ahead of him.

He increased his lead in QB rating.

Only Mahomes hasn't played. He's the only QB ahead, statistically, left to play.

If Mahommes doesn't throw for 300 yards, 3 TDS with a rating over 130, Tua gained in all categories on Mahomes as well.

Oh yeah.... Tua increased his standing over EVERY QB in the league on 3rd down.

Tua also increased his YPA today and his in air yards per attempt. Burrow, Allen and Herbert fell behind.

This kid is playing lights out so far this season.

If he keeps it up, he is the MVP hands down this year.

Oh yeah, he's beaten Allen and Jackson head to head. I know its a team game. But when handing out awards beating the other QBS in the running for the same award goes a long way to winning it.

Right now, Mahomes, Hurts and Tua are just on another level.
 
