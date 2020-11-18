Tua listed on the injury report

Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
9,968
Reaction score
10,301
Coach Flo is playing some of his Belichick games. Make 'em prepare for 2 QB's ... never let 'em know just how dinged up your team is ... hide meaningful injuries by flooding the report ... and of course everyone's favorite encore song, don't include the guy walking on 1 leg in the injury report at all. Ahhh, brings back memories.
 
H

hoops

Tua time!
Club Member
Joined
Jul 18, 2008
Messages
65,718
Reaction score
17,448
Location
richmond va
Probably came making that damn tackle he should never have to make.

can’t believe we played not even 3 full games witb the kid less than a year off that massive of a hip injury and he’s got to make that damn tackle.

like I said I about gagged. It was like life was flashing in front of my eyes

all my laid out plans for our future completely foiled in one loose ball scramble drill
 
