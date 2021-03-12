 Tua looking in great shape | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua looking in great shape

Geordie

Geordie

PBay Fin Fan said:
He is just working hard to improve himself, like he has his whole life. You can’t train or instill this. He is going to be a great QB.
And folks consistently disregard this, Tua's character is special, he's proven in the past to be a person that what's to improve. He has gotten better year on year in his career from High school to now.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Geordie said:
And folks consistently disregard this, Tua's character is special, he's proven in the past to be a person that what's to improve. He has gotten better year on year in his career from High school to now.
From our in house Florida College Analyst Georgie. Without a doubt that is what you want. The best thing to happen to him is getting bogged down about the Watson trade. He knows he can be replaceable, but we want him to feel that way to come in and play with a drive. Now, I am not going to tell Kyle Trask you are speaking good about other qb's.
 
Mark_J

Mark_J

Tim Tebow transformed his body when he hit the NFL too, great guy, a natural leader but not playing in the league today...

The physical shape Tua is in matters a lot less than how he reads the defenses and moves the ball. That's how soft body Brady is able to keep winning. I want to see Tua in pads making quick decisions and pushing the ball down the field winning games, then I'll be happy!
 
phinzfan21

phinzfan21

Tua getting in really good shape and stronger is not a negative thing, nor is it saying that's all he needed to do. I don't get the, "yeah so, doesn't make him a good QB" mentality. We heard so much about how fragile and injury prone he was last year...well he's doing all he can to address that. You can bet he's studying the play book (what there is of one now) watching film, throwing, and all else he can do to improve the mental and physical aspects of his game. Looking forward to seeing if all this pays off in results on the field. I believe it will.
 
