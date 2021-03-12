Tua looking in great shape

Tua getting in really good shape and stronger is not a negative thing, nor is it saying that's all he needed to do. I don't get the, "yeah so, doesn't make him a good QB" mentality. We heard so much about how fragile and injury prone he was last year...well he's doing all he can to address that. You can bet he's studying the play book (what there is of one now) watching film, throwing, and all else he can do to improve the mental and physical aspects of his game. Looking forward to seeing if all this pays off in results on the field. I believe it will.