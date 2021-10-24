 Tua >>> Mahomes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua >>> Mahomes

Tua-N MARINO said:
FACT. So stop trashing Tua for God’s sake!!!!!
Click to expand...
Black Ink Crew Laughing GIF by VH1
 
Thread title is dumb and troll-y. Tua had two passes he’d undoubtedly like back. The types of mistakes 23 year old QBs make.

But he also completed 80% and threw for 4 TDs and led a touchdown drive to give us the lead with less than 3 minutes left.

Tua is the least of our problems. Tua, Gesicki, and Waddle are what we should be building around on offense.
 
Marino2.0 said:
Thread title is dumb and troll-y. Tua had two passes he’d undoubtedly like back. The types of mistakes 23 year old QBs make.

But he also completed 80% and threw for 4 TDs and led a touchdown drive to give us the lead with less than 3 minutes left.

Tua is the least of our problems. Tua, Gesicki, and Waddle are what we should be building around on offense.
Click to expand...
You are exactly right and if the anti- Tua crowd think this team would be better with Watson, they are just fooling themselves.

The Dolphins offense put up 28 points and yet the Dolphins defense just let them easily drive down the field a kick a game winning FG.
 
This forum is on bath salts. He's either terrible or better than Mahomes
 
Schleprock said:
So a mod removed my privileges during the game thread today because of my response to stuff like this constantly being posted.
Click to expand...
Im entitled to my comment and opinion of the Fins QB position just as anyone else.
If you violate the TOS, then thats on you.
Block me if you do not like my comment.
 
LANGER72 said:
Tua = Pat White
Click to expand...
Ridiculous claim. As soon as Tua collleted 1 NFL pass he was better than Pat White. If he never starts for another team he’s still light years better than Pat White. Pat White never competed a pass. He’s pretty mush worse than any QB we’ve ever had. Much, much worse. If you’re gonna mack ridiculous claims at least know something.
 
