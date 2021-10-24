Tua >>> Mahomes

Thread title is dumb and troll-y. Tua had two passes he’d undoubtedly like back. The types of mistakes 23 year old QBs make.



But he also completed 80% and threw for 4 TDs and led a touchdown drive to give us the lead with less than 3 minutes left.



Tua is the least of our problems. Tua, Gesicki, and Waddle are what we should be building around on offense.