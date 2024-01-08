 Tua & McDaniel Can Go | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua & McDaniel Can Go

Yep.
The head coach is a disaster artist. He has absolutely no idea what he is doing in game and this includes:

Time management
Personell management
Challenges
Communication w the refs

I don't know what he does to warrant keeping him.

We scored some points in October? No one cares.

This team is nothing. Absolutely nothing.

It's all been taken away and he is completely lost on the sidelines

I don't think I saw him get fired up once. He looked terrified
 
HAHAHAHAHAH this is the dumbest thing i've read today.

McDaniel turned the most average QB you could imagine in every metric and turned him into a pro bowler. imagine what he could do with a real qb
 
He's young and learning on the job after never even being a OC in the past. Despite that he's had back to back playoff seasons. Stop these over reactions, he called an absolutely shocking second half today but he was also not helped by his players being ill disciplined, the star wide receiver dropping important catches yet again and the QB throwing an INT to end the game.
 
No one shouldn’t be surprised by this! Once we lost to Tennessee it was pretty much a downward spiral from there something similar to last season. Now I’m not gonna have a meltdown and say both need to go. I like McDaniel, what has been consistent so far this year we cannot score against the good teams. We just watched a QB who turned the ball over three times and still lead his team to victory.
 
Buffalo adjusted. Mcd didn't. Tua was off on his throws all game
 
