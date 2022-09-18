 **Tua megathread** | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

**Tua megathread**

G

GhostArmOfMarino

Mike McDaniel said:
Tua looks awful, but guess what? So does basically every other unit on this cursed team. So even if we get rid of Tua, we still suck!

Here's to another couple decades or so of misery, fellas
Nah man, Tua is responsible for at least a 13 point swing in this game. We would be in it without him.

I don't mind the kick return TD, that shit happens.

With a better QB we have a chance. With Tua we don't.
 
MrChadRico

Excited Season 7 GIF by The Office
crow GIF



******* EDIT *******

TUA MADE ME EAT A MILLION POUNDS OF CROW! HIS BALLS HAVE FINALLY DROPPED! IM A BELIEVER! I TAKE IT ALL BACK!



I've been supportive of Tua, I've bought into his improvment over the offseason, I've had patience waiting for him to break out.

Tua, simply put, doesn't have the athletic ability to be a franchise QB. His accuracy is good but everything else about his skill set is either below average or way below average.

He can't extend plays with his legs, he can't throw the deep ball consistently enough, he can't throw accurately on the run and he makes too many bad throws.

If he can't get a win by throwing 10 yard or less passes he's doomed. When we're in a hole, he doesn't have the talent to dig us out. I'd say he can't win a shootout, but that would imply he could get us enough points to even be involved in a shoot out.


I'm sorry for putting this truth bomb on the forum. I know some here will never see the truth and I commend your loyalty and unwavering support of our QB. I wish he would have blossomed into something more, but he didn't. Hes simply not athletic enough, He's too short, Hes too weak, He's too slow and He's too inaccurate while on the move.

I just don't see the altheitc ability on the field to think he can overcome all of his short commings.

Bottom-line.... we need a new QB.
 
Last edited:
Mike McDaniel

GhostArmOfMarino said:
Nah man, Tua is responsible for at least a 13 point swing in this game. We would be in it without him.

I don't mind the kick return TD, that shit happens.

With a better QB we have a chance. With Tua we don't.
The defense has not been able to stop a thing. Only stop was a mistake on the Ravens’ part. Ain’t winning anything with the defense playing like this
 
Tua doesnt play special teams or defence. he's forcing things trying to keep up to Ravens who score with ease.
 
BlueFin

H
MrChadRico said:
I've been supportive of Tua, I've bought into his improvment over the offseason, I've had patience waiting for him to break out.

Tua, simply put, doesn't have the athletic ability to be a franchise QB. His accuracy is good but everything else about his skill set is either below average or way below average.

He can't extend plays with his legs, he can't throw the deep ball consistently enough, he can't throw accurately on the run and he makes too many bad throws.

If he can't get a win by throwing 10 yard or less passes he's doomed. When we're in a hole, he doesn't have the talent to dig us out. I'd say he can't win a shootout, but that would imply he could get us enough points to even be involved in a shoot out.


I'm sorry for putting this truth bomb on the forum. I know some here will never see the truth and I commend your loyalty and unwavering support of our QB. I wish he would have blossomed into something more, but he didn't. Hes simply not athletic enough, He's too short, Hes too weak, He's too slow and He's too inaccurate while on the move.

I just don't see the altheitc ability on the field to think he can overcome all of his short commings.

Bottom-line.... we need a new QB.
He has this season to find himself and prove himself…after that it’s wide open.
 
royalshank

Yep. Bottom line is we have a ton of talent at skill positions and should be scoring more. He’s not going to make it to the end of the season as the starter leading 1 offensive TD drive per game.
 
