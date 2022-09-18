Tua megathread**

******* EDIT *******TUA MADE ME EAT A MILLION POUNDS OF CROW! HIS BALLS HAVE FINALLY DROPPED! IM A BELIEVER! I TAKE IT ALL BACK!I've been supportive of Tua, I've bought into his improvment over the offseason, I've had patience waiting for him to break out.Tua, simply put, doesn't have the athletic ability to be a franchise QB. His accuracy is good but everything else about his skill set is either below average or way below average.He can't extend plays with his legs, he can't throw the deep ball consistently enough, he can't throw accurately on the run and he makes too many bad throws.If he can't get a win by throwing 10 yard or less passes he's doomed. When we're in a hole, he doesn't have the talent to dig us out. I'd say he can't win a shootout, but that would imply he could get us enough points to even be involved in a shoot out.I'm sorry for putting this truth bomb on the forum. I know some here will never see the truth and I commend your loyalty and unwavering support of our QB. I wish he would have blossomed into something more, but he didn't. Hes simply not athletic enough, He's too short, Hes too weak, He's too slow and He's too inaccurate while on the move.I just don't see the altheitc ability on the field to think he can overcome all of his short commings.Bottom-line.... we need a new QB.