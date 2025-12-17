Tua Mentally Lazy In Addition To Being Physically Lazy?

phinsforlife
Much has been made of Tua's lack of conditioning this year. It is apparent he did not spend the offseason working out hard. We saw all the pictures of him on the boat drinking beer with love handles larger than the average stay at home dad. And all the golfing. While making cracks about the fans sitting on the couch eating potato chips while he is shown the money. The lack of conditioning was apparent in Tua's arm strength this year, as well as his mobility, or lack thereof.
QB is also a mental position as much as it is a physical position. That means grinding film on your opponents all day and all night long, just like coaches do. If a player is not working hard at their craft physically, it seems to reason they would not be working hard at their craft mentally either. The two things go hand in hand. You have a passion for greatness and winning, or you do not.
Just like Tua's arm strength and mobility have gone in the gutter this year (and they were not great to begin with making it a further indictment of his commitment level given he did not work to improve on his clear weaknesses), his mental game has also gone into the gutter. He is making all sorts of mental mistakes, which is obvious. Not seeing the field well, missing open players, going to the wrong place with the ball, not understanding coverages, the whole deal. At times he has looked like a rookie, or even worse. This all speaks to a lack of preparation. This is also shameful for a guy who is thought to not be a great processor out there. You can work to get better at your weaknesses, or you can let them fester.
The first interception in the Pittsburgh game was the amalgamation of both issues. Rag armed throw, that should not have been made given the coverage that was in place. That is discussed here by the Manning's, who straight killed him for the throwing the ball to the wrong place: https://finheaven.com/threads/peyton-manning-rips-on-tua-for-being-tua.389381/
None of this has anything to do with past concussions or other injuries - they are just convenient excuses for a guy that got paid, and is no longer trying that hard. Being fat and out of shape has nothing to do with prior injuries. The same can be said for not understanding the nuances of what the opponent is trying to do in order to defend you.
Do you ever hear stories from anyone about Tua's commitment levels, how he is in the building all day and all night grinding film, or anything like that? Does he look like a technician out there, dissecting the opposing defenses? What does Tua himself say and do? He seems to laugh on the sidelines when we are getting killed, and then talk about how seemingly unimportant the game is in the whole scheme of things and how he just wants to go home and hang out with his wife and kids. Professional football is not about work life balance. Not for coaches, not for QBs. If that is what you want, find another job.
This alone should piss McDaniel off and lead to Tua's benching. For all of McDaniel's flaws, work ethic does not seem to be one of them. I think the guy almost sleeps at the facility. Tua seems to be the exact opposite. I suspect Tua's teammates see this, in addition to his poor play on the field.
Tua took the money and checked out, both mentally and physically. The guy has mailed it in. He seemingly is not in the gym, and he seemingly is not in the film room. He is playing like he is behaving. For all intents and purposes, he has stolen from the fans. Get him out of here, I am disgusted by how he has behaved since getting paid. My long two cents!!!
