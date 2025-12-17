 Tua Mentally Lazy In Addition To Being Physically Lazy? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Mentally Lazy In Addition To Being Physically Lazy?

Much has been made of Tua's lack of conditioning this year. It is apparent he did not spend the offseason working out hard. We saw all the pictures of him on the boat drinking beer with love handles larger than the average stay at home dad. And all the golfing. While making cracks about the fans sitting on the couch eating potato chips while he is shown the money. The lack of conditioning was apparent in Tua's arm strength this year, as well as his mobility, or lack thereof.

QB is also a mental position as much as it is a physical position. That means grinding film on your opponents all day and all night long, just like coaches do. If a player is not working hard at their craft physically, it seems to reason they would not be working hard at their craft mentally either. The two things go hand in hand. You have a passion for greatness and winning, or you do not.

Just like Tua's arm strength and mobility have gone in the gutter this year (and they were not great to begin with making it a further indictment of his commitment level given he did not work to improve on his clear weaknesses), his mental game has also gone into the gutter. He is making all sorts of mental mistakes, which is obvious. Not seeing the field well, missing open players, going to the wrong place with the ball, not understanding coverages, the whole deal. At times he has looked like a rookie, or even worse. This all speaks to a lack of preparation. This is also shameful for a guy who is thought to not be a great processor out there. You can work to get better at your weaknesses, or you can let them fester.

The first interception in the Pittsburgh game was the amalgamation of both issues. Rag armed throw, that should not have been made given the coverage that was in place. That is discussed here by the Manning's, who straight killed him for the throwing the ball to the wrong place: https://finheaven.com/threads/peyton-manning-rips-on-tua-for-being-tua.389381/

None of this has anything to do with past concussions or other injuries - they are just convenient excuses for a guy that got paid, and is no longer trying that hard. Being fat and out of shape has nothing to do with prior injuries. The same can be said for not understanding the nuances of what the opponent is trying to do in order to defend you.

Do you ever hear stories from anyone about Tua's commitment levels, how he is in the building all day and all night grinding film, or anything like that? Does he look like a technician out there, dissecting the opposing defenses? What does Tua himself say and do? He seems to laugh on the sidelines when we are getting killed, and then talk about how seemingly unimportant the game is in the whole scheme of things and how he just wants to go home and hang out with his wife and kids. Professional football is not about work life balance. Not for coaches, not for QBs. If that is what you want, find another job.

This alone should piss McDaniel off and lead to Tua's benching. For all of McDaniel's flaws, work ethic does not seem to be one of them. I think the guy almost sleeps at the facility. Tua seems to be the exact opposite. I suspect Tua's teammates see this, in addition to his poor play on the field.

Tua took the money and checked out, both mentally and physically. The guy has mailed it in. He seemingly is not in the gym, and he seemingly is not in the film room. He is playing like he is behaving. For all intents and purposes, he has stolen from the fans. Get him out of here, I am disgusted by how he has behaved since getting paid. My long two cents!!!
 
Hes just not dedicated to the game.

Does it make him a bad person? No!!! (I have to add this becuase I've already caught **** today for pointing out that Tua doesnt have football very high on his list of priorities) But it does make him a unsuccessful Quarterback.
 
that is an interesting philosophical question. i guess all i care about is whether or not he is a good or a bad QB for the team i root for. but i have also worked my ass off my whole life to achieve the small measure of success i have had. i have zero respect for people that are given a big paycheck, and then mail it in and do not try. you get paid like that, you better be giving it everything you have. it is more or less stealing. and in this case, stealing from me, as a fan. i, like most, do not like people that steal from me. stealing, by definition makes you a bad person. tua is a thief. he has stolen from me, you, and everyone else that roots for this team. both ross and mcdaniel should be absolutely ripsh*t, but neither seems to want do admit they were badly wrong. my opinion!
 
Nailed it. And it’s a slap to his coach’s - the coach who made him most successful and got him rich. What you’ve articulated is precisely WHY he should be benched. If he was playing well, you have to overlook it. But he’s not and hasn’t all year. He’s not going to suddenly turn it on. He’s a terrible example and needs to be made an example of. Bottom line is he does not deserve to retain the starting - even if the next man up isn’t good.
 
Very well said!
 
It’s worth noting that his new deal stated that he cannot train outside of the facility. This means that he had to fire his trainer (p3rform).

Yes I do think part of him got paid and then checked out. He made generational money and now has a family. I’m also sure he’s grown tired of the narratives around him.

I also think that he doesn’t want to get hit anymore and that the hip injury has even further limited him arm strength.

He’s not the same guy from 22 and 23.
 
I am done with the excuse making. Further, this thread is about the mental side of things and how much effort he is making with film study and the other things that make a QB successful.
 
I think it is both. Just like he is not a great natural with a rocket arm to begin with. You can work hard training to improve your arm, and you can work hard in the film room to improve your understanding of opposing defenses. I do not think Tua has worked hard at either since getting paid. The proof is in the pudding. He looks worse than a rookie back there at times now, just no clue what to do with the football.
 
I mean, you said it all. I was screaming to not give this dude a huge contract, but we did. He can't even manage to get into good shape physically. I'm turning 47 at the end of the month and barely make it to the gym. My arms are bigger and more defined than his and I'm 6'3" and an alcoholic lol. Like wtf? Why are you so chubby, dude? He can't even manage to build an upper body that doesn't resemble an overweight 15 year old.
 
