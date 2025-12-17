Tua Mentally Lazy In Addition To Being Physically Lazy?

MrChadRico said: Hes just not dedicated to the game.



Does it make him a bad person? No!!! (I have to add this becuase I've already caught **** today for pointing out that Tua doesnt have football very high on his list of priorities) But it does make him a unsuccessful Quarterback. Click to expand...

that is an interesting philosophical question. i guess all i care about is whether or not he is a good or a bad QB for the team i root for. but i have also worked my ass off my whole life to achieve the small measure of success i have had. i have zero respect for people that are given a big paycheck, and then mail it in and do not try. you get paid like that, you better be giving it everything you have. it is more or less stealing. and in this case, stealing from me, as a fan. i, like most, do not like people that steal from me. stealing, by definition makes you a bad person. tua is a thief. he has stolen from me, you, and everyone else that roots for this team. both ross and mcdaniel should be absolutely ripsh*t, but neither seems to want do admit they were badly wrong. my opinion!