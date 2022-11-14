 Tua MVP Chant | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua MVP Chant

Tua is so classy and humble. Couldn't ask for a more worthy face to our franchise. He carries himself with poise and focus, even when things weren't going his way. He is easy to root for.
 
What makes this so much sweeter, is after all the hate Tua took (and in fairness, I understand SOME of it) , but to see him shut people up and leave no doubt as to what he can do just makes me so happy for him, fans who supported him, and the team.
He's Alabama Tua again.
I get fair criticism, and I frown on blind homerism; but with this guy, the pendulum seemed to swing so far past that, that I'm glad we're getting the answers that this franchised has been starved for going on 20+ years. We have answers, so the questions can F*$^%#*& stop.
 
What hate do you understand?
 
