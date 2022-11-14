Tua MVP Chant

What makes this so much sweeter, is after all the hate Tua took (and in fairness, I understand SOME of it) , but to see him shut people up and leave no doubt as to what he can do just makes me so happy for him, fans who supported him, and the team.

He's Alabama Tua again.

I get fair criticism, and I frown on blind homerism; but with this guy, the pendulum seemed to swing so far past that, that I'm glad we're getting the answers that this franchised has been starved for going on 20+ years. We have answers, so the questions can F*$^%#*& stop.