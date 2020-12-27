Tua.... my theory on his play.

We can all agree Tua has looked gun shy, hesitant to take risks, and confused.



In my opinion I believe this is a product of mediocre relievers and being a product of Alabama.



At Alabama his wr's were open by several feet. Its easy to make a throw, and he never really had to take risks. In the NFL relievers are not always that open, and he needs to trust that he can throw it into tight coverage.



Hes only 22, so with some better receivers and learning, he will progress. Right now unless a guy is "open" he's not making the pass. With this defense he can afford to take risks. Just chuck it



I hope he can straighten this out. I dont really want a game manager for our franchise qb. In this league you need chunk plays.



Please chime in with your thoughts.