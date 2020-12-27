 Tua.... my theory on his play. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua.... my theory on his play.

dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

We can all agree Tua has looked gun shy, hesitant to take risks, and confused.

In my opinion I believe this is a product of mediocre relievers and being a product of Alabama.

At Alabama his wr's were open by several feet. Its easy to make a throw, and he never really had to take risks. In the NFL relievers are not always that open, and he needs to trust that he can throw it into tight coverage.

Hes only 22, so with some better receivers and learning, he will progress. Right now unless a guy is "open" he's not making the pass. With this defense he can afford to take risks. Just chuck it

I hope he can straighten this out. I dont really want a game manager for our franchise qb. In this league you need chunk plays.

Please chime in with your thoughts.
 
WCUPUNK

WCUPUNK

He’s still putting the pieces together. He looked phenomenal against the Chiefs and Cardinals. Then he has games like this and the Broncos. I truly don’t understand why Gailey is not running an RPO offense for him.
 
dolphinfan41

dolphinfan41

WCUPUNK said:
He’s still putting the pieces together. He looked phenomenal against the Chiefs and Cardinals. Then he has games like this and the Broncos. I truly don’t understand why Gailey is not running an RPO offense for him.
So is it on Gailey or Tua? Is Gailey keeping him in diapers?
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

WCUPUNK said:
He’s still putting the pieces together. He looked phenomenal against the Chiefs and Cardinals. Then he has games like this and the Broncos. I truly don’t understand why Gailey is not running an RPO offense for him.
He had one rpo that I saw and it was completed to grant for like 15 yards. I want to see more of it
 
DANTODUPER

DANTODUPER

Right now Fitz gives our team the best chance to get into the playoffs. Tua needs lots of development. I think he Is going to be a very good QB but we are talking two more years. Fitz is ready as of now, he has never had this kind of defense so, maybe he can surprise this time. I know for sure Tua will be good but he Is still learning a lot, thus, very límited.
 
sinPHIN

sinPHIN

We went no huddle 3 times yesterday. Twice with fitz and once with tua. All three scoring drives. So set the kid up for success. Stop the nakeds and crap with him. Every once in a while is ok, but the play calling is so predictable when tua is in. Yes he needs to take more risk. But call a spade a spade
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

dolphinfan41 said:
So is it on Gailey or Tua? Is Gailey keeping him in diapers?
I wholeheartedly believe this is the case. This, along with receivers being hugged on routes. It’s also telling that there just isn’t any YAC. These 2 yard passes he’s making end up only being 2 yards. You’d like to see receivers be able to make a move and wiggle for a few extra sometimes. We’re just not getting that at all right now.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

DANTODUPER said:
Right now Fitz gives our team the best chance to get into the playoffs. Tua needs lots of development. I think he Is going to be a very good QB but we are talking two more years. Fitz is ready as of now, he has never had this kind of defense so, maybe he can surprise this time. I know for sure Tua will be good but he Is still learning a lot, thus, very límited.
Eh
I think he’ll get it under two more years
 
