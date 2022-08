I am a Tua believer and have been since before we drafted him. But I don’t think the way defensive coordinators play us will be this cut and dry. Contrary to lots of dumb takes, I don’t think any defensive coordinator thinks Tua can’t hit the long ball. They know he can.



I think defensive coordinators are going to try to challenge Tua’s mental processing more than his physical talent. They’re going to want to confuse him so he doesn’t know where to go with the ball pre-snap and has to make reads on the fly.



But like I said, I’m a Tua believer and think he’ll answer that bell. But if he ultimately fails, I think it will be more about his decision-making than his arm talent.