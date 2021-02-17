 Tua needs a WR who can seperate. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua needs a WR who can seperate.

IMO, I think Tua would benefit most from a WR who creates the most seperation between himself and the coverage. Not anothy 50/50 jump baller... Gesicki, Parker, PDubs got that on lock. I believe it would go along will in developing his confidence eventually leading to more 50/50 attempts and completion.

So what creates seperation? SPEED or ROUTE RUNNING, the elite have both.

In FA, A. Robinson would be redundant, JuJu is a punk, but I still think Curtis Samuel(SPEED) will be the best fit but will gotta be overpaid like every FA player $$. I think if we sign Samuel, we can go with Chase(Power) at 3 since he's more a possession RAC guy, didn't really see the best seperation on his routes but dudes a BEAST.

Otherwise go Smith(RR) or Waddle(Speed). IMO I think Waddle gets the most seperation and is so dangerous, while Smith is smooth as butter and catches anything. If Waddle is your Hill, Smitty if you're Marvin Harrison or AB without the insane drama. Straight up ask Tua who he wants haha. I honestly think Waddle will end up balling the hardest with the pros. Can't coach speed but you can def improve RR.

Opinions mihas?

Any thoughts?
 
I agree. Smith and Waddle both offer that. Another one I like is Toney, but he has started to be mocked really high. He gets wide open a lot.

Samuel would also be my free agent choice.
 
How bout dumping gesicki and losing some of that lack of separation at flex?

maybe getting a tight end flex that can separate.

soap box I know but all these folks are bitching about lack of separation at wr when your starting flex can’t block can’t separate and can’t run thru contact and due to being an over strider must be featured on speed cut concepts which defenses can sit on at the top of routes. Hell there isn’t even any change of speeds in tbe routes.

and yet here we are potentially extending this? Or worse even tagging it.

👎

limiting an offense. It’s the definition
 
There a bunch of good WRs in this draft. The QBs they have need to get them the ball...and do. I've heard people say Tua can't be successful with WRs like Chase, Marshall or Bateman...thats on him. If he's that limited, we need a new QB.
 
Curtis samual had the 2nd highest separation yardage (3.5) of anyone w his recieving yard total. For comparison Tyeke hill was 3.4.

I think he is the best option of the available WR's. He was a college RB, so he's still improving his skills as a WR. Had a breakout yr last season with 2 other good WR's in Moore and Anderson.

Only 26, and would have topped 900 yards if he hadn't missed one game. Also added 200 yards on the ground. Most for any WR.

He ran a hand timed 4.31 at the combine, and would give us the Jakeen Grant style gamebreaking style plays while also being not just a functioning WR, but a pretty damn good one.

If we want a WR with a contrasting style to Parker/Geiseki, I think he is the best choice. And one of the few top options that could be semi-affordable.
 
TheRevoltingBlob said:
Curtis samual had the 2nd highest separation yardage (3.5) of anyone w his recieving yard total. For comparison Tyeke hill was 3.4.

I think he is the best option of the available WR's. He was a college RB, so he's still improving his skills as a WR.

Only 26, and would have topped 900 yards if he hadn't missed one game. Also added 200 yards on the ground. Most for any WR.

He ran a hand timed 4.31 at the combine, and would give us the Jakeen Grant style gamebreaking style ground game while also being not just a functioning WR, but a pretty damn good one.

If we want a WR with a contrasting style to Parker/Geiseki, I think he is the best choice. And one of the few top options that could be semi-affordable.
you got the route tree link/drops breakdown for Samuel since it seems like you have the skinny on the player? I want to see what his usage looked like with the panthers route concept wise.
 
hoops said:
How bout dumping gesicki and losing some of that lack of separation at flex?

maybe getting a tight end flex that can separate.

soap box I know but all these folks are bitching about lack of separation at wr when your starting flex can’t block can’t separate and can’t run thru contact and due to being an over strider must be featured on speed cut concepts which defenses can sit on at the top of routes. Hell there isn’t even any change of speeds in tbe routes.

and yet here we are potentially extending this? Or worse even tagging it.

👎

limiting an offense. It’s the definition
There are only 2 complete TEs in the NFL; Kelce and Kittle. Every other TE has a specific role. Gesicki is good at what he does. The idea that we would let a player who has improved every season walk without exploring an extension is kind of silly.
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
There are only 2 complete TEs in the NFL; Kelce and Kittle. Every other TE has a specific role. Gesicki is good at what he does. The idea that we would let a player who has improved every season walk without exploring an extension is kind of silly.
im not asking for complete. But a flex has got to give me something either some run thru contact (less needed frankly) or some damn separation. I’m getting neither. Which is limiting my ability call for him on 3rd down to move the chains/iso

zach Ertz wasn’t complete. He killed folks on iso cause he had short area quicks to separate and win quickly inside on iso.

ertz couldn’t block and didn’t mucb run thru contact even

your flex is limiting you
 
ThePeopleShow13 said:
There are only 2 complete TEs in the NFL; Kelce and Kittle. Every other TE has a specific role. Gesicki is good at what he does. The idea that we would let a player who has improved every season walk without exploring an extension is kind of silly.
A lot of teams would be happy with Gesicki. Out of 32 starts tight ends, he might be in the top third of the league.

Sure, I'd like Pitts in the draft but he's likely going top 10.
 
