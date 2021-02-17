Tua needs a WR who can seperate.

IMO, I think Tua would benefit most from a WR who creates the most seperation between himself and the coverage. Not anothy 50/50 jump baller... Gesicki, Parker, PDubs got that on lock. I believe it would go along will in developing his confidence eventually leading to more 50/50 attempts and completion.



So what creates seperation? SPEED or ROUTE RUNNING, the elite have both.



In FA, A. Robinson would be redundant, JuJu is a punk, but I still think Curtis Samuel(SPEED) will be the best fit but will gotta be overpaid like every FA player $$. I think if we sign Samuel, we can go with Chase(Power) at 3 since he's more a possession RAC guy, didn't really see the best seperation on his routes but dudes a BEAST.



Otherwise go Smith(RR) or Waddle(Speed). IMO I think Waddle gets the most seperation and is so dangerous, while Smith is smooth as butter and catches anything. If Waddle is your Hill, Smitty if you're Marvin Harrison or AB without the insane drama. Straight up ask Tua who he wants haha. I honestly think Waddle will end up balling the hardest with the pros. Can't coach speed but you can def improve RR.



Opinions mihas?



Any thoughts?