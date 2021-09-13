Tua needs to learn to slide

claytonduper
May 23, 2004
1,798
1,340
Tua has looked less than adept at sliding and I fear it could hurt him if he doesn't learn that skill. Particularly with that repaired hip.
Anthony Rizzo did the same thing in the Yankee game last night. Knee got caught in the grass and just flipped forward.
Yea, but he wasn't baserunning. He was trying to catch a short pop up. Got caught in the infield grass. In Tua's case, he has to get his cleats off the ground and try to slide on his butt.Its almost worse for a baseball player since its literally a baseball slide.
Rizzo isn't the most athletic dude to begin with though at least, in terms of base running.
