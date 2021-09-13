 Tua needs to learn to slide | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua needs to learn to slide

claytonduper

claytonduper

Starter
Joined
May 23, 2004
Messages
1,798
Reaction score
1,340
Tua has looked less than adept at sliding and I fear it could hurt him if he doesn't learn that skill. Particularly with that repaired hip.
 
Z

zucca

Second String
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
864
Anthony Rizzo did the same thing in the Yankee game last night. Knee got caught in the grass and just flipped forward.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,249
Reaction score
1,633
Age
29
Location
Florida
zucca said:
Anthony Rizzo did the same thing in the Yankee game last night. Knee got caught in the grass and just flipped forward.
Click to expand...

Its almost worse for a baseball player since its literally a baseball slide.

Rizzo isn't the most athletic dude to begin with though at least, in terms of base running.
 
Z

zucca

Second String
Joined
Oct 30, 2015
Messages
1,154
Reaction score
864
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Its almost worse for a baseball player since its literally a baseball slide.

Rizzo isn't the most athletic dude to begin with though at least, in terms of base running.
Click to expand...
Yea, but he wasn't baserunning. He was trying to catch a short pop up. Got caught in the infield grass. In Tua's case, he has to get his cleats off the ground and try to slide on his butt.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
1,249
Reaction score
1,633
Age
29
Location
Florida
zucca said:
Yea, but he wasn't baserunning. He was trying to catch a short pop up. Got caught in the infield grass. In Tua's case, he has to get his cleats off the ground and try to slide on his butt.
Click to expand...

Gotcha, I didn't see the play so when I heard slide I imagined it was into second or third base.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom