Tua new video working with Grant,Wilson,Ford

Grant learned to catch yet.....or are we still blaming that on Tua also?
 
So who was all there? Grant ,Wilson ?
Anyone else from team ?
Tua kinda looked the same size in those pictures as last year. Not a critical comment but the other pictures he looked bigger ....the workout pictures I mean.
Who is the artist rapping? I like that song.
 
you look one way pumped....then back to your baseline....keep it up....baseline increase also.
 
Grant is such a tease! If the guy could learn to catch under pressure he would easily extend his shelf life in the NFL.
At this stage his return ability is the only thing that was keeping him on the team.
But you have to figure with at least 2 more recieving talents being drafted this year it's going to be an uphill battle for him.
 
You think his baseline looked bigger? I couldn’t tell. But I love the work he is putting in. Kid is a grinder.
 
