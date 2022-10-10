 Tua Next Week? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Next Week?

LoneyROY7

LoneyROY7

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 10, 2010
Messages
2,398
Reaction score
2,757
Location
NYC
Great news potentially to start the week.

Need our captain to get the team back on track.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,978
Reaction score
7,535
That’s good news. It needs to be combined with great news - like hearing Waddle is 100%, Tyreek’s foot is OK, and Armstead’s toe has improved.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,978
Reaction score
7,535
bhmstuff said:
And X had both of his groin muscles removed and replaced with titanium prosthetics.
Click to expand...
Yeah, that would help.

But the Armstead situation could potentially make Tua’s return bad news. Like we don’t want a guy coming off a concussion playing behind a line with Little and Shell as the starting tackles.
 
B

bhmstuff

Active Roster
Joined
May 4, 2021
Messages
125
Reaction score
379
Location
Frederick, MD
ForksPhin said:
Yeah, that would help.

But the Armstead situation could potentially make Tua’s return bad news. Like we don’t want a guy coming off a concussion playing behind a line with Little and Shell as the starting tackles.
Click to expand...
Ahh yes... you went the Offense route... my apologies.
 
Arod3024

Arod3024

Active Roster
Joined
Oct 18, 2021
Messages
26
Reaction score
22
Age
52
Location
West Palm Beach
And you think that now that everyone in the league knows how brittle Tua is when it comes to his head, (and whole body really) they’ll go for him harder to knock him out again? I don’t put it past any defensive player to do so. We’ve already seen coaches paying for hits. Tua needs help up front. Big time!!!
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
18,958
Reaction score
39,177
Location
Bahamas
Arod3024 said:
And you think that now that everyone in the league knows how brittle Tua is when it comes to his head, (and whole body really) they’ll go for him harder to knock him out again? I don’t put it past any defensive player to do so. We’ve already seen coaches paying for hits. Tua needs help up front. Big time!!!
Click to expand...
He suffered one concussion.

ONE
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom