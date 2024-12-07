Tua, NFL record....

michaelscott
I think Philly is going to win the Superbowl right now. They look great!I hope he gets the record...simply because it'll infuriate his detractors. Would MUCH rather he break a record by winning a Super Bowl with a perfect passer rating, but in a lost season (mostly lost because of his one stupid play, sadly), positives are hard to come by.
My only knock on Tua is his propensity for concussions, and not taking every precaution in his play to prevent it. He "seems" to be slowly getting it...get it faster.