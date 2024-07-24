 Tua not fully participating in camp due to contract dispute. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua not fully participating in camp due to contract dispute.

Aquapride2 said:
Remember, Tua (and his family) want the $23 million he is due for the 2024 season.
Do you think "hold-out's" actually holdout long enough to lose their games checks? That's only happened a hand-full of times. Most of these end as soon as they start losing major money. And "holding-in" means Tua isnt losing anything currently.


He will "hold-in" until he realizes they have no intention of paying him what he wants. Then he will play out the year and we see what happens after 24.

I think there is less than a 10% chance he gets extended this year. Unless he drastically lowers his demands.
 
Stinger24 said:
There isn’t a market for Tua the Phins are bidding against themselves
I think dome teams like Saints would absolutely pounce on Tua if he was available. Brees was night and day difference playing outdoors in the cold playoffs too.
 
MrChadRico said:
We lost a bit of leverage having unworthy back ups, unfortunately. I think something will get done.
 
MrChadRico said:
I believe the Dolphins position has been "we are comfortable with Tua's current contract and will reevaluate following the 2024 season".
 
Davis Mills is not gonna have any material left when Tua signs his contract

But Davis Mills has accomplished what he came here to do.
 
andyahs said:
What you believe is irrelevant.
While technically that could be true, I don't think his sentiment is incorrect.

Unless one side or the other has a change of heart, it looks like the franchise tag may be applied next year. There is still plenty of time to work somthing out but every report states there is a pretty big gap in how each side wants it done.
 
