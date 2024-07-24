Tua not fully participating in camp due to contract dispute.

MrChadRico
Hold-in confirmed.
Remember, Tua (and his family) want the $23 million he is due for the 2024 season.
He's not a free agent. So there cannot be a market for him.
That’s a stinger…..
Do you think "hold-out's" actually holdout long enough to lose their games checks? That's only happened a hand-full of times. Most of these end as soon as they start losing major money. And "holding-in" means Tua isnt losing anything currently.
We lost a bit of leverage having unworthy back ups, unfortunately. I think something will get done.
He will "hold-in" until he realizes they have no intention of paying him what he wants. Then he will play out the year and we see what happens after 24.
I think there is less than a 10% chance he gets extended this year. Unless he drastically lowers his demands.
I believe the Dolphins position has been "we are comfortable with Tua's current contract and will reevaluate following the 2024 season".
He will "hold-in" until he realizes they have no intention of paying him what he wants. Then he will play out the year and we see what happens after 24.
I think there is less than a 10% chance he gets extended this year. Unless he drastically lowers his demands.
What you believe is irrelevant.
While technically that could be true, I don't think his sentiment is incorrect.