Tua Not In The ESPN Top 10 - No Respek!!!!!

Guess we shouldn't be surprised. He never seems to get a fair shake. Trevor Lawrence vaulted into the top 10, they ranked him #8. Lamar Jackson is in there at #7. Matthew Stafford is in there at #10. Dak Prescott is #9. Justin Herbert is #5. I think Tua had the highest or 2nd highest QB rating in the NFL last year. Stafford and Lamar and Dak were all hurt a fair bit too. Tua gets an honorable mention, along with Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff (paid to leave LA), Derek Carr (waived), DeShaun Watson (terrible last year).

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins: Tagovailoa showed massive potential in coach Mike McDaniel's offense. He was dangerous whenever he looked to pass, averaging a league-high 8.9 yards per attempt.

And out of the pocket, he also led the NFL in QBR (87.9).


"I thought the first six-seven weeks of the season last year, he could have been the MVP," an NFL coordinator said. "I was impressed with his growth. Head injuries are complicated, but I like the direction he's headed."

Tagovailoa's durability is a concern among voters after spending multiple stints in the concussion protocol. And, even aside from that, many don't see him as a top-10 passer.

"He's got very good timing, touch, anticipation and accuracy along with good pocket feel -- he doesn't have top mobility and power/arm strength, so there are some limitations," an AFC executive said. "He's a true point guard type who needs to get it out quickly and distribute to his playmakers, which he's done a good job of."


Who are the NFL's best quarterbacks? Execs, coaches and scouts help rank 2023's top 10

How do Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert stack up? Evaluators around the league ranked their top 10 QBs in our annual summer series.
Let’s see what happens this year. That NFL coordinator was right, the first six-seven weeks last year, he was MVP caliber. He's top five if he plays an entire season.
 
Basketball analogies come from basketball people. Basketball people, like boxing people, should stay in their lane.
 
ESPN….enough said.
That’s why they fired a bunch of media darlings!
That’ll all change by November, the new batch of “talent” will be on the bandwagon by then.
 
Who cares? Screw ESPN.
 
andyahs said:
I guess Dak and Stafford because they made the cut.

Tells me all I need to know about espn.
Click to expand...
It's just such a meaningless list with veterans not reporting until later this month and pads then not coming on for 3 days. A list like this based upon TC and PS games would make sense.
 
Not a big deal just don’t understand the hypocrisy. You say he could have been mvp first 7 weeks or so then mention injuries? How are we making the list based on talent? If so think he’s a definite in any top 10. If we are counting injuries then why is Lamar Jackson there when he’s missed more games the last 3 years then Tua.
 
Fin-Loco said:
It's just such a meaningless list with veterans not reporting until later this month and pads then not coming on for 3 days. A list like this based upon TC and PS games would make sense.
Click to expand...


A couple more days brother and all this non-sense disappears.

I need those daily TC reports already. So tired of being at work and having to kill time by working.
 
