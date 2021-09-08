 Tua not named a captain. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua not named a captain.

The 2021 team captains will be Jesse Davis and Mack Hollins on offense, linebacker Elandon Roberts and Jason McCourty on defense, and Clayton Fejedelem on special teams. -- Alabama now has three starting quarterbacks in the NFL, but Flores correctly points out that it's not just about quarterbacks.

WTH, Davis and Hollins as offensive captains? Watch the media vultures really go after Tua now!
 
Interesting on defense, too.
No X, B Jones, no C Wilkins, or Baker. No Eric Rowe.
When you think about it, it's not a big deal at this point, that Tua isn't.
Mack Hollins is curious, I don't know enough about him to know why he was the choice.
And Fejedelem, who everyone wanted to get cut. Another interesting choice.
 
mnphinfan said:
What? How do you name a non starter captain?
 
Maybe the captain is the gold star sticker for the week of practice.
 
I honestly never put any stock in who's named captain of a team.

It's really just the extra patch on the jersey. What does the captain actually do? the coin toss and autograph duty?
 
I could really give a crap who the captains are. It doesn't mean anything in the big picture.
 
I might agree with you in a lower level (high school) situation. However, your captains are typically your vocal leaders. Interesting choices.
 
Mack Hollins is more of a special teams player. He is like the 5th wide receiver if you don't count tight ends.
 
