Tua not named a captain.

The 2021 team captains will be Jesse Davis and Mack Hollins on offense, linebacker Elandon Roberts and Jason McCourty on defense, and Clayton Fejedelem on special teams. -- Alabama now has three starting quarterbacks in the NFL, but Flores correctly points out that it's not just about quarterbacks.
WTH, Davis and Hollins as offensive captains? Watch the media vultures really go after Tua now!
