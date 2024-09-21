 Tua on Seattle flight…Implications? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Most neurologists disallow plane travel until the concussion victim is cleared to resume normal activities… normal for us regular folks.. not football players.
So, I believe the Tua to IR move was to clear a spot on the 53 for Huntley. I’ll speculate… McD said to CG..”Get me a QB that can chew gum and avoid the pass rush concurrently.
In this case, long overdue. Not saying Huntley is the answer, but….
 
Good he’s going w the team. Not sure it means anything significant. Marino traveled w the team when he ruptured his Achilles - went to every road game and was on the sidelines even though he was out for the year.
I still don’t know why we had to put Tua on IR when no one knows when he will clear protocol.
 
I wouldn't read too much into this. I don't think they fly the same way we do lol.
 
Maybe Tua can switch uniform numbers and sneak onto the field as a WR tomorrow.
 
