Tua on Seattle flight…Implications?

Most neurologists disallow plane travel until the concussion victim is cleared to resume normal activities… normal for us regular folks.. not football players.
So, I believe the Tua to IR move was to clear a spot on the 53 for Huntley. I’ll speculate… McD said to CG..”Get me a QB that can chew gum and avoid the pass rush concurrently.
In this case, long overdue. Not saying Huntley is the answer, but….
