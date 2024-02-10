 Tua on stage jammin with Darius Rucker | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua on stage jammin with Darius Rucker

Thanks for sharing Danny. Can't wait for the haters to come on and say he should stop spending so much time playing guitar and focus on getting better at his job. You know it's coming....
 
Schleprock said:
Good to see Darius on stage considering he was recently a naughty boy
Click to expand...
"The charges include two counts of simple possession and casual exchange of a controlled substance, along with one count of violation of vehicle registration. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Department has not disclosed the specific substance involved." How shocking, a rock star sharing a joint ( or a few bumps perhaps) with somebody, maybe do it in your hotel room instead of a car next time Darius

https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/darius-rucker-arrested-drug-charges-163805468.html
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom