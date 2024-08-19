 Tua on the differences between Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua on the differences between Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel

I’ve said the same from the get.


He wanted Fitz to lead the team Tuas rookie year.

He was overruled by front office

He’s an a hole for treating any rookie like that
 
damn, i think that is the first time i ever remember Tua ever saying anything straight negative about Flores. He always kinda deferred and praised McD instead..."If you have a terrible person saying these things to you"
 
Virginia99 said:
I can't stand Brian Flores. I was irritated with Nick Saben for the whole "I'm not going to Alabama" thing. Flore was ten times worse.
Click to expand...
Exactly, Saban's decision was selfish....but also the best fit for him. So, I get it. Flores blamed EVERYONE, but himself. He took absolutely no blame for what happened. Then he threw everyone under the bus and tried to play the race card. That dude is a huge POS!
 
Michael Scott said:
Always wondered if there’s a Brian Flores out there in the multiverse that is a decent human being. Maybe Dan can get Stephen Strange on one day to elaborate.
Click to expand...
Same alternate universe where my ex-wife is a kind, selfless, encouraging woman who loves to cook, bring me a beer, and then "hum my favoite tune" at least every once in a while. I'm sure it's out there, you'll be putting in some light years to find it though
 
