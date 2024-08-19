Tua on the differences between Brian Flores and Mike McDaniel

I’m a little surprised Tua was that honest.
I can't stand Brian Flores. I was irritated with Nick Saben for the whole "I'm not going to Alabama" thing. Flore was ten times worse.Flores should never never been hired as a head coach. WOW!
Always wondered if there’s a Brian Flores out there in the multiverse that is a decent human being. Maybe Dan can get Stephen Strange on one day to elaborate.
Exactly, Saban's decision was selfish....but also the best fit for him. So, I get it. Flores blamed EVERYONE, but himself. He took absolutely no blame for what happened. Then he threw everyone under the bus and tried to play the race card. That dude is a huge POS!
**** Brian Flores
Same alternate universe where my ex-wife is a kind, selfless, encouraging woman who loves to cook, bring me a beer, and then "hum my favoite tune" at least every once in a while. I'm sure it's out there, you'll be putting in some light years to find it though