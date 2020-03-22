Tua or Burrow?

There's a lot of talk about Steven Ross loving Joe Burrow as the future face of the Miami Dolphins. Burrow is projected to go #1 so it will be expensive to go get him, very expensive. Tua, may be there at 5 if we wanted to take a risk of missing out on him. Otherwise, we need to move up to 2 or 3 to snag him for sure. Option 1, go get Burrow, trade 3 #1s if needed. Option 2, go get Tua, trade less but still quite a lot. Option 3-Play strong poker and stay put at 5 and maybe have to settle for Herbert or Love. Option 4, forget QB, keep all picks and go BPA. So, which choice to you guys prefer and please say why. I like moving up to get Tua. I think he's going to be a great one God willing on his health.