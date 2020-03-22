Tua or Burrow

BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,465
Reaction score
1,923
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
There's a lot of talk about Steven Ross loving Joe Burrow as the future face of the Miami Dolphins. Burrow is projected to go #1 so it will be expensive to go get him, very expensive. Tua, may be there at 5 if we wanted to take a risk of missing out on him. Otherwise, we need to move up to 2 or 3 to snag him for sure. Option 1, go get Burrow, trade 3 #1s if needed. Option 2, go get Tua, trade less but still quite a lot. Option 3-Play strong poker and stay put at 5 and maybe have to settle for Herbert or Love. Option 4, forget QB, keep all picks and go BPA. So, which choice to you guys prefer and please say why. I like moving up to get Tua. I think he's going to be a great one God willing on his health.
 
NYC#1finsfan

NYC#1finsfan

#1DandyDanFan
Joined
May 8, 2005
Messages
3,379
Reaction score
1,148
Age
49
Location
Staten Island, NY
From everything that I've heard, the Bengals don't trade down for picks, especially from the #1 slot. Just what I'm hearing.....
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,396
Reaction score
5,981
Location
West Palm Beach
This is the second post of the same thing, but the other one had a vote attached with it.
Here's the other one:

Tua or Burrow?

Let's just say there both there at 5 . I know they won't be .Just trying to gauge if we had a choice.
finheaven.com finheaven.com
 
superphin

superphin

don't go clown shoes on us
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 16, 2003
Messages
6,930
Reaction score
15,628
Location
Georgia
Honestly, I wouldn't mind if they pulled the ol' switcharoo and drafted Isiah Simmons and went QB next year. I can't remember the last time we drafted an elite defensive player.
 
Last edited:
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jul 5, 2004
Messages
5,181
Reaction score
1,165
superphin said:
Honestly, I wouldn't mind if the pulled the ol' switcharoo and drafted Isiah Simmons and went QB next year. I can't remember the last time we drafted an elite defensive player.
Click to expand...
I really want a QB this year but man... the defense would be awfully fun the watch with him and all of the FA additions.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
9,396
Reaction score
5,981
Location
West Palm Beach
I think with the moves they made in FA, they won't be picking defense until prob the 3rd round. Thats just my opinion.
 
BSQ

BSQ

Scout Team
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
3,465
Reaction score
1,923
Location
Dania Beach, FL.
One poll is Tua or Burrow all things being equal. Reality is that it's not equal by a long shot. So it's a question of giving up draft capital, how much, which guy your higher on for the price. Or not, we could skip QB and go BPA. I think our first pick has to be a QB. Also, there are health factors working against Tua but I still love his game.

Mr B, it's off season and we're in a lock down. If you have a bunch of better things to do than you're luckier than I am. I'm bored stiff and I have a recording studio and a pool table in my house. The bottom line is that we better land either Burrow or Tua. I don't think Herbert would do it for this fan base.
 
MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
494
Reaction score
682
Age
35
Location
Kansas
Trade up and get a franchise QB after waiting 20 years for one vs staying put and drafting a QB that will average 8 games per season because hes the most often injured QB prospect ever drafted in round 1......... hmmmmmmmmmm

Such a hard choice!
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,416
Reaction score
1,162
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
MrChadRico said:
Trade up and get a franchise QB after waiting 20 years for one vs staying put and drafting a QB that will average 8 games per season because hes the most often injured QB prospect ever drafted in round 1......... hmmmmmmmmmm

Such a hard choice!
Click to expand...
So five years from now, you don't want to be saying, "The only reason the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl is because our QB has been playing hurt?"
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom