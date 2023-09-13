Tua Or His Weapons?

A lot of people want to credit Tua’s weapons for his success:



-Why does Tyreek Hill look better playing with Tua than he did with Mahomes? Perhaps the QB actually might have something to do with it?



- How did it look for Miami without Tua last year? Bridgewater, pretty decent NFL career. It looked awful with him running the Miami offense last year. There was a huge difference between Tua and Bridgewater.



-Tua’s weapons are over-hyped. He has Tyreek Hill and Waddle. Yup. But he also has no offensive line, no running game, and no TEs. Not saying it is an awful situation to be in, but people way overestimate what exists here. Could it be the QB is actually part of what makes it look so good?



-Zach Wilson has every weapon in the world. One of the best WRs in the league. Two of the best RBs. And a great defense that takes the pressure off him and should make it easy. And he still looks awful with all of the weapons.



Weapons alone do not make a QB. More often than not, the QB makes the weapons. The two things almost always seem to go hand in hand. With few exceptions, never really been the great WR without the great QB. There has been the great QB without the great WR many times. In this case, the WRs look good, like Deon Branch did with Tom Brady, but as soon as Branch went to Seattle, you found out what he really was.