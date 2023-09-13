 Tua Or His Weapons? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Or His Weapons?

A lot of people want to credit Tua’s weapons for his success:

-Why does Tyreek Hill look better playing with Tua than he did with Mahomes? Perhaps the QB actually might have something to do with it?

- How did it look for Miami without Tua last year? Bridgewater, pretty decent NFL career. It looked awful with him running the Miami offense last year. There was a huge difference between Tua and Bridgewater.

-Tua’s weapons are over-hyped. He has Tyreek Hill and Waddle. Yup. But he also has no offensive line, no running game, and no TEs. Not saying it is an awful situation to be in, but people way overestimate what exists here. Could it be the QB is actually part of what makes it look so good?

-Zach Wilson has every weapon in the world. One of the best WRs in the league. Two of the best RBs. And a great defense that takes the pressure off him and should make it easy. And he still looks awful with all of the weapons.

Weapons alone do not make a QB. More often than not, the QB makes the weapons. The two things almost always seem to go hand in hand. With few exceptions, never really been the great WR without the great QB. There has been the great QB without the great WR many times. In this case, the WRs look good, like Deon Branch did with Tom Brady, but as soon as Branch went to Seattle, you found out what he really was.
 
It’s a combination of coaching, weapons and Tua. If it was all Tua then he would have been putting up video game numbers prior to Hill and McDaniel . If it was all weapons then our backups wouldn’t have stunk up the joint. Tua, McDaniel, weapons. They all need each other.
 
I give McDaniel a lot of credit for installing a system that plays to Tua's strengths and those strengths are extraordinary. I think he gets too pass happy which has bitten us and probably will again, but his passing system is awesome. Hill is an absolute freak of nature. Its just pure pleasure watching him compete.
 
superphin said:
End of discussion. End of thread usefulness.....
 
Everything combined. Like Daniel Jeremiah said on Rich Eisen's show, Tua is the perfect QB for McDaniel's system and Tyreek and Waddle are the perfect WRs. It's the perfect storm of perfect pieces which will hopefully lead to a perfect season since that would just be perfect. I hope I perfectly summed it up for everyone.
 
Tua is definitely top 10 qb, Hill is definitely best WR and McDaniel is definitely best offensive mastermind to cook things up. Like posters said above, perfect storm.
 
superphin said:
i don't know if he'd have been putting up these numbers prior to Hill and McDaniel, being that it was his 1st and 2nd year in the league, and he was coming off a broken hip, hip surgery.

his return to health, combined with his experience and hard work to master the QB position and Mickey Dee's offense, is why he was able to start doing this last year (year 3), then building on that into this year (year 4).

he has a great offensive mind as coach, and weapons, but Tua makes it all go.
 
superphin said:
great post and totally agree
 
How come nobody ever asks if McDaniel would be on the hot seat or Tyreek would’ve been cut if they didn’t have Tua? It’s equally dumb.

Not sure McDaniel would look like a very good coach with Teddy starting at QB. And not sure we’d be happy paying Tyreek $30 million a year in that scenario, either.

It all works together. McDaniel looks great because he has an elite QB for his system. Tua looks great because he has an elite head coach for his skills. Tyreek looks great because he has a head coach and quarterback who take advantage of his speed without turning him into a gimmick or slot receiver.
 
