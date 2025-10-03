Tua or Mac Jones?

BahamaFinFan78
Right now, who would you prefer as QB?
Good point, McDaniel would have Marino average .5 yards a throwI think they both would play good for 49ers and both off them would be avg w dolphins
could you imagine Marino throwing bubble screens......I'm laughing so hard that visual.Good point, McDaniel would have Marino average .5 yards a throw
Mac Jones would look like Skylar Thompson on the Fins.The Rams, GM and coaches what years ahead of ours. Mac looks like he has quite an arm with good velocity on the ball.
If I made the call, I’d have Tua lounging on a chair in Maui and pay Mac 3 1/2 million per year.
I’ve said it all offseason…why would you pay Zach Wilson $6m when you could have had Mac Jones for $2.5m? Never made any sense.
Kinda of the same guy....one is just a little bigger and tougher. Jones might have a little better arm too.Right now, who would you prefer as QB?
Lol, Dan wouldn't listen to Nerd Boy. Throwing missiles down the field was Danny Boy's life blood.could you imagine Marino throwing bubble screens......I'm laughing so hard that visual.
I always love hyperbole.Good point, McDaniel would have Marino average .5 yards a throw