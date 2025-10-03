 Tua or Mac Jones? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua or Mac Jones?

Which one?

  • Tua

    Votes: 60 75.0%

  • Mac

    Votes: 20 25.0%
  • Total voters
    80
The Rams, GM and coaches what years ahead of ours. Mac looks like he has quite an arm with good velocity on the ball.

If I made the call, I’d have Tua lounging on a chair in Maui and pay Mac 3 1/2 million per year.
 
artdnj said:
Good point, McDaniel would have Marino average .5 yards a throw
Click to expand...
I always love hyperbole.

This year, Tua has a higher YPA than Burrow, Jones, Daniels, Mayfield, Nicks, and Hurts. He’s tied with Mahomes. The difference between Tua and top 12 is “.5 yards per throw”.
 
