Tua or McD

Gun to your head, you have to pick one. Who are you keeping?

  • Tua

  • McDaniel

AquaBlissed888 said:
Really? Too easy... heck McD is the reason we've had all the success we've had on offense! Tua's limitations are now finally catching up with him. McD better get his guy this next time around or they both can go.
I'm with you, but I think you'll be surprised at the amount of people who would take Tua over McD...
 
McDaniel abandons the run, Tua misses throws, and Tyreek drops crucial passes.

It’s the team.

At the very least McD needs to hire a real play caller or he’ll be gone soon.
 
I don’t know if it’s Tua or McDaniel that gets the yips in the 2nd halves of big games. We don’t stay w the run. We make everything hard - throwing low percentage passes. Without knowing “who” is making the poor decisions (play call or the execution) it’s hard for me to answer this
 
Michael Scott said:
Why does this coach hate the run so much? When we have success (same thing happened last year), it’s like he can’t wait to get back to throwing bombs
 
