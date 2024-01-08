Tua or McD

Trucanes99
Gun to your head, you have to pick one. Who are you keeping?
I'm with you, but I think you'll be surprised at the amount of people who would take Tua over McD...Really? Too easy... heck McD is the reason we've had all the success we've had on offense! Tua's limitations are now finally catching up with him. McD better get his guy this next time around or they both can go.
Why does this coach hate the run so much? When we have success (same thing happened last year), it’s like he can’t wait to get back to throwing bombsMcDaniel abandons the run, Tua misses throws, and Tyreek drops crucial passes.
It’s the team.
You're picking me? Why, thank you!How about a 3rd option: You. SMH.
I'd rather have you instead of them too lol!!You're picking me? Why, thank you!
You're not good with staying on task, huh?Neither they both have their own problems. Time to move on.