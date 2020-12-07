Tua or Playoffs?

No guarantee Tua will get better. See Darnold, Marioda, Wentz, etc. Do you want to throw away a possible Cinderella season on playing a guy that may or not be better next year. Win now and let next year take care of itself. Tua gets mini camps, full training camp, preseason nexf yr and see what happens. I do know Firz is the better qb as of today and is more capable of pulling a Nick Folz down the stretch and into the playoffs than Tua. Next year is a totally different story.