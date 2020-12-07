Tua or Playoffs?

BahamaFinFan78
If you could only have one, which one is more important this season, seeing positive development and growth from Tua or making the playoffs?
This day ,at this time of the season, with this talent Fitz now, Tua later. Remember Chiefs sit Mahomes for a year and still made the playoffs with Smith.No guarantee Tua will get better. See Darnold, Marioda, Wentz, etc. Do you want to throw away a possible Cinderella season on playing a guy that may or not be better next year. Win now and let next year take care of itself. Tua gets mini camps, full training camp, preseason nexf yr and see what happens. I do know Firz is the better qb as of today and is more capable of pulling a Nick Folz down the stretch and into the playoffs than Tua. Next year is a totally different story.
I mean they lost in the Wild Card round with Smith. We saw the Dolphins get their butts kicked in the Wild Card round a few years ago. Not sure why fans want to see the same thing.This day ,at this time of the season, with this talent Fitz now, Tua later. Remember Chiefs sit Mahomes for a year and still made the playoffs with Smith.
They still made the playoffs with the holdover qb and their rookie was ready the year after. If Tua is good as we think he is then he should be fine next yr. S/n need my computer instead of posting from auto text on phone lol.I mean they lost in the Wild Card round with Smith. We saw the Dolphins get their butts kicked in the Wild Card round a few years ago. Not sure why fans want to see the same thing.
