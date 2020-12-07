Tua or Playoffs?

If you could only have one, which one is more important this season, seeing positive development and growth from Tua or making the playoffs?
 
Tua. Fitz ain’t making any kind of run in the playoffs with his 15+ year reputation of turning the ball over. Let’s be real. Play the long game, not the short one.
 
No guarantee Tua will get better. See Darnold, Marioda, Wentz, etc. Do you want to throw away a possible Cinderella season on playing a guy that may or not be better next year. Win now and let next year take care of itself. Tua gets mini camps, full training camp, preseason nexf yr and see what happens. I do know Firz is the better qb as of today and is more capable of pulling a Nick Folz down the stretch and into the playoffs than Tua. Next year is a totally different story.
 
Michael Morris said:
No guarantee Tua will get better. See Darnold, Marioda, Wentz, etc. Do you want to throw away a possible Cinderella season on playing a guy that may or not be better next year. Win now and let next year take care of itself. Tua gets mini camps, full training camp, preseason nexf yr and see what happens. I do know Firz is the better qb as of today and is more capable of pulling a Nick Folz down the stretch and into the playoffs than Tua. Next year is a totally different story.
This day ,at this time of the season, with this talent Fitz now, Tua later. Remember Chiefs sit Mahomes for a year and still made the playoffs with Smith.
 
Weird, considering the seventeen year history showing otherwise.

Do you normally believe in things that aren't real?
 
I mean they lost in the Wild Card round with Smith. We saw the Dolphins get their butts kicked in the Wild Card round a few years ago. Not sure why fans want to see the same thing.
 
I dont believe you sit on a possible playoff chance to get a rookie qb snaps. In the nfl you can get lucky in the playoffs even if you have holes. This is not a best of seven were usually the best team wins. I dont believe it destroys Tua to sit out the rest of the year not do I think sacrificing this season guarantees us success next year.
 
They still made the playoffs with the holdover qb and their rookie was ready the year after. If Tua is good as we think he is then he should be fine next yr. S/n need my computer instead of posting from auto text on phone lol.
 
This thing is, Fitz is NOT more capable as of today. You can't be a turnover master and win in the playoffs
 
