Tua Out against Jets

Apparently from McDaniel this morning. Not a huge surprise.

If we are as good as we think, we should go up to NY, put Teddy in good situations by hopefully establishing some semblance of a run game, and get after it on D.

Get on the plane with a W, see what's up after that for Week 6.
 
Probably for the best even though it’s only Monday and there’s a big possibility he would of cleared by Sunday since it’s one stage per day. Would of got crucified if he played. If we can’t beat the jets with bridgewater, we aren’t the team we think we have.
 
Namor said:
How about,we not start the game 0-7 ,like we have EVERY game this season..
Click to expand...
That would be a pleasant change.....

Not surprised with Tua out. Rest up and we will see him the following week
 
