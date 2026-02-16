Tua Out: He Can't Compete!

Charlie Rivers
Jon-Eric Sullivan sat at the team's training field talking with season ticket holders. He and Jeff Hafley gave fans a glimpse of what direction they are hoping to take with the team. Then he addressed the Tagovailoa situation.
Competition is what the Dolphins want to see at the position. Whether Tagovailoa remains in the room or a free agent, draft pick, or Quinn Ewers is there, Miami wants competition. Sullivan drove home the point again that they have been forthcoming and upfront with the QB about where they are heading.
