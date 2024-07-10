 Tua over under career playoff wins. 5.5 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua over under career playoff wins. 5.5

Over/Under Tua's career playoff wins

Pretty self explanatory. Line brought to you by Trucane. Which honestly, is a solid line.
 
I'll go over. Seems to be trending up. Should get monumentally easier once they get that first playoff win monkey off their back.
 
I went over, but 5.5 is a ton of playoff wins. There is only one active QB under the age of 35 with more than 5 playoff wins, and he is likely a top 5 QB of all time.
 
Marino2.0 said:
I went over, but 5.5 is a ton of playoff wins. There is only one active QB under the age of 35 with more than 5 playoff wins, and he is likely a top 5 QB of all time.
I expect more than 1 this season and wouldnt be surprised with a big run... if I give him 10 more years, thats 1 win every other year.... Im comfortable with that bet.
 
