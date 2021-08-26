 Tua Passing the Look Test | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Passing the Look Test

BigNastyFish

BigNastyFish

More proof all you need to do to change minds is play good ball.

This is nice tight positive analysis by someone who folks were convinced "hated" Tua.

Ain't true! NO ONE hated him. And maybe now we can leave that kind of nonsense in the past?

 
E30M3

E30M3

BigNastyFish said:
More proof all you need to do to change minds is play good ball.

This is nice tight positive analysis by someone who folks were convinced "hated" Tua.

Ain't true! NO ONE hated him. And maybe now we can leave that kind of nonsense in the past?

No one is a pretty blanket incorrect statement. But glad to see more people are starting to come around!
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

Good to see Chris Simms have the humility to change his opinion after further analysis.

I'm not sure there are many that would, most would just double down on their initial prognosis.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

They all knew he was coming back from injury last year and still ragged on him. Now that he appears healthy and better situated, some are beginning to see his true capabilities. Not all are on board, some still rag, because of their agenda driven motives. But Tua will prevail. The kid is ultra talented. It seems these talking heads couldn't hit a barn door, but feel empowered to doubt a player, who needed time to mature.
 
1

1Dolfan

What a load of Croc. He rated Tua as the 34th best qb behind Stidham, and said he'll never be better than Herbert. That is a way too aggressive valuation after 1 year of pandemic football (and a recovering hip injury).

Simms can go F himself, he doesn't know what's he's talking about.
 
juniorseau55

juniorseau55

BigNastyFish said:
More proof all you need to do to change minds is play good ball.

This is nice tight positive analysis by someone who folks were convinced "hated" Tua.

Ain't true! NO ONE hated him. And maybe now we can leave that kind of nonsense in the past?

Lol who are you convincing? Did you not see the videos of these guys talking ****? People are looking for others to acknowledge and validate Anything that has to do with Miami. If you are coming with this thread acting like nothing negative has been said about tua by simms then you are just pretending.
 
Tua or Death

Tua or Death

I like Chris Simms and agree with his breakdown here. It’s also definitely nice to see people in national NFL media change their tune on Tua.

That said, I simply don’t understand how his severe — read: career threatening — nasty hip injury, that he wasn’t fully recovered from, wasn’t factored into his performance last year.

If you don’t take that into consideration, and are already calling on the Fins to burn top end draft capital on a new QB after 9 games, I question your judgement.

At some point, a lot of these talking heads are going to have to come out and eat some crow, but I suspect many of them won’t, and instead will try to re-write history.
 
TrogdorTheBurninator

TrogdorTheBurninator

juniorseau55 said:
Lol who are you convincing? Did you not see the videos of these guys talking ****? People are looking for others to acknowledge and validate Anything that has to do with Miami. If you are coming with this thread acting like nothing negative has been said about tua by simms then you are just pretending.
Well OP is in the same boat, trying to pretend he hasn't been ****ting all over tua, and openly ridiculing people who believed in him already. It's funny. So in reality, he's trying to convince himself.
 
R

rafael

He absolutely was a Tua hater. I don't think it's personal or anything, but he has a QB type he favors. He favors big QBs. He consistently ranked Cam Newton over Drew Brees even when most everybody admitted that Brees was the far better QB. Tua is very similar to Brees and therefore he was a QB that Simms consistently under-rated.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

rafael said:
He absolutely was a Tua hater. I don't think it's personal or anything, but he has a QB type he favors. He favors big QBs. He consistently ranked Cam Newton over Drew Brees even when most everybody admitted that Brees was the far better QB. Tua is very similar to Brees and therefore he was a QB that Simms consistently under-rated.
As an old school football guy, I to favor, the bigger QB. Just my preference. With that being said, I'm not blind. I do see the Brees, Wilson and others who've had success. Tua has enormous potential. Plain and simple.
 
Eesti

Eesti

"Not gonna be Rodgers or Mahomes"

Not like he knows or knew that Mohomes was gonna be Mahomes but If Dolphins don't get a top 5 QB after all the ammo they had (first and second round picks) then something is wrong.

Don't stop until you get one. I'm sure we'll have a much better idea after this year.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

juniorseau55 said:
Lol who are you convincing? Did you not see the videos of these guys talking ****? People are looking for others to acknowledge and validate Anything that has to do with Miami. If you are coming with this thread acting like nothing negative has been said about tua by simms then you are just pretending.
Everything negative about Tua coming into this year was well deserved by his play last year. He failed the eye test miserably more often than not.

That said he looks like a different QB than last year or Alabama in preseason so far. Hopefully once the season starts he can maintain that level of play.
 
