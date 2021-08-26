Tua Passing the Look Test

BigNastyFish
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2012
- Messages
- 11,875
- Reaction score
- 24,532
More proof all you need to do to change minds is play good ball.
This is nice tight positive analysis by someone who folks were convinced "hated" Tua.
Ain't true! NO ONE hated him. And maybe now we can leave that kind of nonsense in the past?
This is nice tight positive analysis by someone who folks were convinced "hated" Tua.
Ain't true! NO ONE hated him. And maybe now we can leave that kind of nonsense in the past?