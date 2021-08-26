Tua Passing the Look Test

I like Chris Simms and agree with his breakdown here. It’s also definitely nice to see people in national NFL media change their tune on Tua.



That said, I simply don’t understand how his severe — read: career threatening — nasty hip injury, that he wasn’t fully recovered from, wasn’t factored into his performance last year.



If you don’t take that into consideration, and are already calling on the Fins to burn top end draft capital on a new QB after 9 games, I question your judgement.



At some point, a lot of these talking heads are going to have to come out and eat some crow, but I suspect many of them won’t, and instead will try to re-write history.