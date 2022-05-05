 Tua playing two sports on… | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua playing two sports on…

GAMEDAY!! Don’t know if it’s true but this may back up some of the stuff that Flores was talking about. If this is true I don’t want this guy as our quarterback TBO but Whatever I’m beginning to not care who the quarterback is for this team anymore.

I’m sure everyone is gonna say it’s Omar Kelly and call BS

dolphinstalk.com

REPORT: Tua was on the Golf Course Before a Game - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins beat reporter Omar Kelly on The BigO Show stated that Tua played golf the day of a Dolphins game last season. And some inside the Dolphins organization have concerns about his commitment to football. Watch the full clip below for the story and full context.
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
Average Joe said:
GAMEDAY!! Don’t know if it’s true but this may back up some of the stuff that Flores was talking about. If this is true I don’t want this guy as our quarterback TBO but Whatever I’m beginning to not care who the quarterback is for this team anymore.

I’m sure everyone is gonna say it’s Omar Kelly and call BS

dolphinstalk.com

REPORT: Tua was on the Golf Course Before a Game - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins beat reporter Omar Kelly on The BigO Show stated that Tua played golf the day of a Dolphins game last season. And some inside the Dolphins organization have concerns about his commitment to football. Watch the full clip below for the story and full context.
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
You said it.
 
Atleast he's not playing something that will hurt him substantially. I wonder if its part for rehab for his hip?
 
Fozzie Bear Reaction GIF
 
He’s got plenty of time during the off-season to golf all he wants he needs to put the clubs down and concentrate on football. The Dolphins Aren’t paying him to play golf they’re paying him a lot of money to play football.
 
lynx said:
It was the night game where he actually led the Dolphins back from victory against the Ravens - big freakin' deal.

What's next? Tua forgot to brush his teeth before practice?
That would only be a thing if Principal Joe were still HC. /s?
 
Let’s see; they put him in IR when he probably didn’t need to be, the offensive scheme was garbage, he wasn’t listed as the starter for that game, the o-line was dangerous to play behind, the coach hated him, and…oh yeah, the organization wanted to replace him with someone possibly facing 21 sexual misconduct charges (at the time).

I’m inclined to cut the kid some slack and let him play a round of golf. OH, by the way, he was plenty ready because he came in and helped win that game.

To question the monumental amount of work he’s put in to get to the position he’s at is simply absurd. Imagine dedicating your entire life to being a quarterback in the NFL, battle through the horrible injury, only to have the start of your career handled so poorly that it affects the way the media sees you. This makes a round of golf so inconsequential that it’s mind blowing it’s even being discussed.
 
More needless media hatchet jobbing.

At some point Tua should keep the receipts and sue these "experts" for actively trying to sabotage his career. Literally never seen a young QB get more unfair hate than him
 
Seriously, who cares? People do all sorts of stuff to clear their heads before games. Deion Sanders played football and baseball, no one ever questioned his commitment. Stuff like this is absolutely ridiculous and goes to show you just how much people will dig for crap!
 
If this were true, I think more local media, pundits, would have reported it, as well. And the National media would be having a field day.
 
For the love of god, can we stop giving Omar clicks? He conveniently left out the fact that this was a game Tua was deemed "too hurt to play" and that he brought Cameron Wolfe along which clearly shows he wanted the media know he was golfing. Funny how when you include this part of the story, suddenly it reeks way more of flores not wanting tua to play and Tua showing everyone hes healthy and its bullshit
 
Average Joe said:
He’s got plenty of time during the off-season to golf all he wants he needs to put the clubs down and concentrate on football. The Dolphins Aren’t paying him to play golf they’re paying him a lot of money to play football.
It's funny that it was the coaching staff that encouraged him to take up golfing to bond with teammates but now it's an issue. I bet he wasn't playing by himself but no one is jumping on them. Just another witch hunt against Tua. They won the game but thats not mentioned. It's ok for players to play Madden before the game or anytime during the season.
 
Average Joe said:
He’s got plenty of time during the off-season to golf all he wants he needs to put the clubs down and concentrate on football. The Dolphins Aren’t paying him to play golf they’re paying him a lot of money to play football.
What are players routine on Gameday to get ready?
This was an 8pm game and Tua wasn't even starting the game. So if he went swimming before the game, that would be OK?
 
