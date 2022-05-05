Tua playing two sports on…

Average Joe
GAMEDAY!! Don’t know if it’s true but this may back up some of the stuff that Flores was talking about. If this is true I don’t want this guy as our quarterback TBO but Whatever I’m beginning to not care who the quarterback is for this team anymore.
I’m sure everyone is gonna say it’s Omar Kelly and call BS
REPORT: Tua was on the Golf Course Before a Game - Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins beat reporter Omar Kelly on The BigO Show stated that Tua played golf the day of a Dolphins game last season. And some inside the Dolphins organization have concerns about his commitment to football. Watch the full clip below for the story and full context.
