Tua playing two sports on…

Let’s see; they put him in IR when he probably didn’t need to be, the offensive scheme was garbage, he wasn’t listed as the starter for that game, the o-line was dangerous to play behind, the coach hated him, and…oh yeah, the organization wanted to replace him with someone possibly facing 21 sexual misconduct charges (at the time).



I’m inclined to cut the kid some slack and let him play a round of golf. OH, by the way, he was plenty ready because he came in and helped win that game.



To question the monumental amount of work he’s put in to get to the position he’s at is simply absurd. Imagine dedicating your entire life to being a quarterback in the NFL, battle through the horrible injury, only to have the start of your career handled so poorly that it affects the way the media sees you. This makes a round of golf so inconsequential that it’s mind blowing it’s even being discussed.