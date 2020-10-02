Tua practice footage

He's looking pretty good. That TD is how you throw a guy open...Can't make out the number of the receiver but those two clearly have a good connection.
 
Chester Rogers posted it so I assume they are all throws to him
 
And Rogers didn't even make the team...I'm trying to be patient waiting for Tua but I have to admit...I'm getting anxious to see him on the field finally.
 
One of the top 10 passers of the football i've ever seen - at any level. I've said that before and I think it caught some people off guard. I didn't just say it.

I had given it plenty of thought before I said it.

I believe that if he can just have some good fortune in terms of health and injury and a team that can protect him - he'll have a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
 
I'm sick to death of watching Fitzpatrick. Even his good games are just treading water. But I think patience will be rewarded over the long term
 
That fade throw in the EZ. Tua got some touch and threw a perfect dime.. I don't care if it was practice/red jersey that looked natural/easy (if it was Chester Rogers he is 6'1" so not too tall, so great throw).
 
I didn't know throwing for over 400 yards and 4 TDs in a game is just treading water. Strange.
 
Where does it get us long term? Nowhere. Anything we do with a 37 year old journeyman QB is treading water
 
My God his throws are beautiful. Such precision. Bash me if you want, call me a homer but I haven’t seen a QB in a Dolphins uniform the likes of Tua since Marino.
 
