Tua practice footage

That would be fun. But it seems a WR we cut posted it on Instagramwhat the hell you got connections with the CIA or something, lol
Chester Rogers posted it so I assume they are all throws to himHe's looking pretty good. That TD is how you throw a guy open...Can't make out the number of the receiver but those two clearly have a good connection.
And Rogers didn't even make the team...I'm trying to be patient waiting for Tua but I have to admit...I'm getting anxious to see him on the field finally.Chester Rogers posted it so I assume they are all throws to him
I'm sick to death of watching Fitzpatrick. Even his good games are just treading water. But I think patience will be rewarded over the long termAnd Rogers didn't even make the team...I'm trying to be patient waiting for Tua but I have to admit...I'm getting anxious to see him on the field finally.
I didn't know throwing for over 400 yards and 4 TDs in a game is just treading water. Strange.I'm sick to death of watching Fitzpatrick. Even his good games are just treading water. But I think patience will be rewarded over the long term
Where does it get us long term? Nowhere. Anything we do with a 37 year old journeyman QB is treading waterI didn't know throwing for over 400 yards and 4 TDs in a game is just treading water. Strange.