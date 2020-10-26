Tua Practice with the 1st string

mrbunglez
Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn.
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 9,851
- Reaction score
- 7,169
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Is tomorrow the day???? Hopefully there will be lots of news info about Tua’s practice with the ones.
I’m chomping at the bit for any kind of news.
Here’s to the start of multiple winning seasons with the Franchise QB for many years to come!
I’m chomping at the bit for any kind of news.
Here’s to the start of multiple winning seasons with the Franchise QB for many years to come!