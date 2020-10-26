Tua Practice with the 1st string

Is tomorrow the day???? Hopefully there will be lots of news info about Tua’s practice with the ones.
I’m chomping at the bit for any kind of news.
Here’s to the start of multiple winning seasons with the Franchise QB for many years to come!
 
DolfanISS said:
Not sure because byes are different. Usually Wednesday is practice day 1.
Click to expand...
Damn that’d suck if that’s the case. Was hoping to read some kind of practice updates. Feels like forever and a day.
 
I do think some teams practice Monday after a bye. We won’t here anything though just who DNP and was limited.
 
