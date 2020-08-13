Tua press conference

Today might be the first day I got that "feeling" that football things are starting up, including looking forward to forum conversations! I watched Tua, Byron Jones, Davon Gadxou (man-made noise butchered that) press conferences and I have to say I'm really amazed by all three.
 
I have hated every QB we have had since Marino. Tua is the exception. I actually like Fitz but only because I have always known he was here to mentor the new guy.

Never have I had such confidence in someone who has not taken the field yet. For once the Dolphins made the right pick, even if he doesnt work out in the end.
 
Anyone remember listening to Tannehill's media videos his rookie year? (and almost still to this day)

They were unbearable compared to what i just watched in this video with Tua, how refreshing was that??????

.. guy just seems like he has a special factor to him and at the very least this video shows me a little bit that hes an actual leader that his teammates will want to play hard for .
 
Wilson is on that trajectory. Very consistent. Very solid. Not a losing season in his career to this point, and great overall numbers. Multiple pro bowls.

But..... He is at least a teir, or two, below the all time greats, IMO. To be fair, he isn't done yet, though.

That's what I want for my team. An all time great.

I like Russell. He is a great competitor, just not my preferred style I guess.
 
