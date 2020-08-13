Tua press conference

Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 3,603
- Reaction score
- 9,706
- Location
- New Jersey
He wore Fitz jersey to break the ice with the media, just to mess around. He’s still going to wear 1I just bought a #1 TUA
I hope he’s better than Russell Wilson.Hes a spitting image of Russel Wilson.
Dont get your hopes up. I love me some Tua but Russell Wilson will be a hall of famer when it is all said and done. Cant get much better than that.I hope he’s better than Russell Wilson.
Wilson is on that trajectory. Very consistent. Very solid. Not a losing season in his career to this point, and great overall numbers. Multiple pro bowls.Dont get your hopes up. I love me some Tua but Russell Wilson will be a hall of famer when it is all said and done. Cant get much better than that.
We'd be blessed, Russel Wilson is an MVP caliber qb whose carried a bad team for almost half a decade now.I hope he’s better than Russell Wilson.