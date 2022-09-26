Dolph N.Fan
First of all I don’t like Tua QB sneaks especially at the goal line. But I recall someone in the game thread asking if it looked like Tua hurt his back on one of the sneaks. I think most just bypassed that because he continued playing but if that’s the case and his staggering was from his back and not his head then I don’t think many have to worry about Miami being punished for the concussion protocols.