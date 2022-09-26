 Tua QB Sneaks? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua QB Sneaks?

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
26,390
Reaction score
25,005
Location
Columbus, OH
First of all I don’t like Tua QB sneaks especially at the goal line. But I recall someone in the game thread asking if it looked like Tua hurt his back on one of the sneaks. I think most just bypassed that because he continued playing but if that’s the case and his staggering was from his back and not his head then I don’t think many have to worry about Miami being punished for the concussion protocols.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
5,454
Reaction score
6,835
Location
Miami
I thought they severed his body in half yesterday. Please no more QB sneaks at the goal line.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom