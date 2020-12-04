Tua Questionable Sunday

This is looking more and more like Fitzpatrick, the big downside would be throwing Tua out there against the Chiefs, that seems a bit messed up
 
lynx said:
This is looking more and more like Fitzpatrick, the big downside would be throwing Tua out there against the Chiefs, that seems a bit messed up
Threw him out there against Donald and the Rams for his first career start tbf. Not that it's my preference.

Bengals are the perfect "warm up" for the final stretch of really tough matchups. He needs this game.
 
lynx said:
This is looking more and more like Fitzpatrick, the big downside would be throwing Tua out there against the Chiefs, that seems a bit messed up
I can't imagine Tua in that offense throwing the ball 30-40 time in catch-up mode...
 
Michael Scott said:
Threw him out there against Donald and the Rams for his first career start tbf. Not that it's my preference.

Bengals are the perfect "warm up" for the final stretch of really tough matchups. He needs this game.
Yeah that's true, like you said though the Bengals game would be nice for Tua to get back in the groove
 
lynx said:
This is looking more and more like Fitzpatrick, the big downside would be throwing Tua out there against the Chiefs, that seems a bit messed up
maybe...but if they planned on starting tua i think they'd play it the same way and let cincy have to plan for both qbs or even better if they plan only for fitz
 
if tua doesn't start sunday the injury thing is bs. he's practicing ffs and has been the whole time.
 
HarryBagpipe said:
maybe...but if they planned on starting tua i think they'd play it the same way and let cincy have to plan for both qbs or even better if they plan only for fitz
I think you, and others, are reading something into it, that isn't there, because it's your preference.

Occams razor, is usually the best bet.
 
FFS that's not good. Not so much the questionable thing, because if there is an opportunity to put the QB on questionable they will do. The limited practice is the concern, how limited is limited though. If he's limited to 10% of the snaps in practice then that's obviously a huge problem but if he's taking 90 % then it's just Flores and the fins being Flores and the Fins with their cloak and dagger.
 
Mach2 said:
I think you, and others, are reading something into it, that isn't there, because it's your preference.

Occams razor, is usually the best bet.
im not reading anything into it......you seem to think that i think the scenario i laid out is more likely the case...i never said that, neither am i implying it
 
dnespins said:
if tua doesn't start sunday the injury thing is bs. he's practicing ffs and has been the whole time.
He hasn't been full participant. Besides that the statement doesn't make sense on the face.

If the injury is, in fact, BS, the logical conclusion, in conspiracy land, is that it would be exaggerated as an excuse to start Fitz. Not the other way around.
 
Mach2 said:
He hasn't been full participant. Besides that the statement doesn't make sense on the face.

If the injury is, in fact, BS, the logical conclusion, in conspiracy land, is that it would be exaggerated as an excuse to start Fitz. Not the other way around.
yeah like i said if tua doesn't start the injury is bs.
 
Guys just trust the process and enjoy the ride. We have a great coach and GM, good defence and honestly if Tua isn't 100% fit i'd rather he sits and not get injured against the Bengals of all teams.
 
