Tua Questionable Sunday

A UCL injury is a bitch (see Stafford/Minshew)
This is looking more and more like Fitzpatrick, the big downside would be throwing Tua out there against the Chiefs, that seems a bit messed up
I can't imagine Tua in that offense throwing the ball 30-40 time in catch-up mode...This is looking more and more like Fitzpatrick, the big downside would be throwing Tua out there against the Chiefs, that seems a bit messed up
Threw him out there against Donald and the Rams for his first career start tbf. Not that it's my preference.
Bengals are the perfect "warm up" for the final stretch of really tough matchups. He needs this game.
maybe...but if they planned on starting tua i think they'd play it the same way and let cincy have to plan for both qbs or even better if they plan only for fitzThis is looking more and more like Fitzpatrick, the big downside would be throwing Tua out there against the Chiefs, that seems a bit messed up
I think you, and others, are reading something into it, that isn't there, because it's your preference.maybe...but if they planned on starting tua i think they'd play it the same way and let cincy have to plan for both qbs or even better if they plan only for fitz
im not reading anything into it......you seem to think that i think the scenario i laid out is more likely the case...i never said that, neither am i implying itI think you, and others, are reading something into it, that isn't there, because it's your preference.
Occams razor, is usually the best bet.
He hasn't been full participant. Besides that the statement doesn't make sense on the face.if tua doesn't start sunday the injury thing is bs. he's practicing ffs and has been the whole time.
yeah like i said if tua doesn't start the injury is bs.He hasn't been full participant. Besides that the statement doesn't make sense on the face.
If the injury is, in fact, BS, the logical conclusion, in conspiracy land, is that it would be exaggerated as an excuse to start Fitz. Not the other way around.