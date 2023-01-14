Tua ranked 7th best QB this year by NFL.com

BONG SHULA
With Tua ruled out of Sunday's playoff clash with Buffalo, we're currently left wondering what might have been. A metrics god -- he wound up as PFF's fourth-ranked passer -- Tagovailoa claimed the second-highest passer rating (105.5) in Dolphins history behind Dan Marino's heavenly run in 1984 (108.9). Ignoring nitpicks over his arm strength, Tua generated holy fire with twin terrors Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He also flopped in an island duel with Justin Herbert and tossed three fourth-quarter picks on Christmas Day against the Packers. The latter performance deserves additional context, of course, as Tua landed in concussion protocol for the second time this season following that game. The head injuries are a much bigger concern than his fit inside Mike McDaniel's offense. There's plenty of proof Tagovailoa can steer the car.
