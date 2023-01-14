 Tua ranked 7th best QB this year by NFL.com | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua ranked 7th best QB this year by NFL.com

With Tua ruled out of Sunday's playoff clash with Buffalo, we're currently left wondering what might have been. A metrics god -- he wound up as PFF's fourth-ranked passer -- Tagovailoa claimed the second-highest passer rating (105.5) in Dolphins history behind Dan Marino's heavenly run in 1984 (108.9). Ignoring nitpicks over his arm strength, Tua generated holy fire with twin terrors Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He also flopped in an island duel with Justin Herbert and tossed three fourth-quarter picks on Christmas Day against the Packers. The latter performance deserves additional context, of course, as Tua landed in concussion protocol for the second time this season following that game. The head injuries are a much bigger concern than his fit inside Mike McDaniel's offense. There's plenty of proof Tagovailoa can steer the car.
https://www.nfl.com/news/nfl-qb-ind...rimary-starting-quarterbacks-at-the-end-of-th
 
They had Herbert ranked above him at five. That should make for an interesting convo around here!!!
 
SF Dolphin Fan

Considering the injuries, I think that is fair. Although, he was 1st in QBR and third on the ESPN ratings.
 
AMakados10

I’d flip Hurts and Allen but I’m good with Tua at #7.

That’s impressive if you consider expectations for both Hurts and Tua going into the season.

Caveat is that both Brady and Rogers fell off from Elites this season which pushed other QBs higher than past years.
 
Bridgeburner

eMCee85 said:
They had Herbert ranked above him at five. That should make for an interesting convo around here!!!
Well, that is bad PFF and shouldn't be believed. Good PFF says Tua was good and should be believed!
 
AMakados10

On second glance, that list of QBs is pretty ugly for the future of the NFL.

If you’re viewing it as elite QBs that you’d start a franchise with tomorrow, I’d say that list is only 6 or 7 deep… maybe 6 since Tua’s health probably scares off most folks.
 
