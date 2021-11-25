The Dolphins have Tua, who is playing behind an Oline that has the potential to get QBs killed on a weekly basis, no running game to speak of and a WR unit that IMO is one of the worse in the league. Despite the fact that he has been disrespected only after 1 damn year by the FO and harshly criticized(in some cases unfairly) by far too many fans he keeps improving. Tua is a choir boy, he says all the right things, is articulate and doesn't rock the boat even when he is hurt, but who the hell wants that? some fans want the guy that will cost $136 million over the next 4 years, cost three first round picks and a couple of seconds, has 22 civil lawsuits filed against him...goddam folks...twenty two? What is more scary is that he wants to come to the Dolphins, why the hell would he want to come to the Phins?...can anyone say South Beach. For F&ck sake, can we just develop the QB we have now? Build around him for the next couple of years before we throw him out after a year and a half. This situation is so Dolphins, it's sickening.