 Tua read | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua read

PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,805
Reaction score
3,267
Location
San Antonio
WhtCnBrwnDo4U said:
I’m hard on Tua but thought this read was interesting.

fivethirtyeight.com

Tua Tagovailoa Is Playing Well, Which Is A Real Inconvenience If You’re The Dolphins

After taking quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in last year’s draft, the Miami Dolphins appeared to have given up on the Alabama star this …
fivethirtyeight.com fivethirtyeight.com
Click to expand...
A lot of that jives with the eyeball from fans who haven't written him off yet. Some people on this board who judge him super harshly have a black and white view of it...if he's not Marino, he's trash. If that's true, there's a LOT of trash in the Hall of Fame. Conversely those who already believe he's the savior dismiss any of his negatives.

There is quite a bit about his game that is translating to the NFL, via progression. He panics sometimes and that just proves the game hasn't fully slowed down for him yet...yet being the key word. Will it? No way for anybody to know without time and experience. He hasn't shown anything that says "he'll never get there."

What he IS showing, and to me it's fairly crucial, is that the game isn't too big for him...particularly in crunch time. Unless he keeps getting injured often, the Dolphins have to give him his shot, IMO.
 
emoticon

emoticon

Club Member
Joined
Nov 25, 2005
Messages
1,924
Reaction score
1,844
The key for TT is whether he can stay healthy and continue to improve. He's a middle of the pack QB right now.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
8,012
Reaction score
5,823
PhinFan1968 said:
Some people on this board who judge him super harshly have a black and white view of it...if he's not Marino, he's trash. If that's true, there's a LOT of trash in the Hall of Fame.
Click to expand...
I agree that there is a lot of trash in the HOF...especially lately. It has become the Hall of Very Good Careers.

If we had a chance to get a prime Marino...or wait to see if Tua pans out, what would your choice be?
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,805
Reaction score
3,267
Location
San Antonio
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
I agree that there is a lot of trash in the HOF...especially lately. It has become the Hall of Very Good Careers.

If we had a chance to get a prime Marino...or wait to see if Tua pans out, what would your choice be?
Click to expand...
Kind of a no-brainer there lol. Nobody would say "Tua."
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,517
Reaction score
13,843
Location
New Jersey
PhinFan1968 said:
A lot of that jives with the eyeball from fans who haven't written him off yet. Some people on this board who judge him super harshly have a black and white view of it...if he's not Marino, he's trash. If that's true, there's a LOT of trash in the Hall of Fame. Conversely those who already believe he's the savior dismiss any of his negatives.

There is quite a bit about his game that is translating to the NFL, via progression. He panics sometimes and that just proves the game hasn't fully slowed down for him yet...yet being the key word. Will it? No way for anybody to know without time and experience. He hasn't shown anything that says "he'll never get there."

What he IS showing, and to me it's fairly crucial, is that the game isn't too big for him...particularly in crunch time. Unless he keeps getting injured often, the Dolphins have to give him his shot, IMO.
Click to expand...
I agree w this. He’s going to mature into a very efficient QB - I think he will be a patient, take what the D gives you type QB for a while. When the game fully slows down he’ll burn you over the top once he lulls you to sleep. I feel like he has the mental makeup to play that way - which is very sustainable long term.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Not a Game-Changer
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 13, 2006
Messages
17,517
Reaction score
13,843
Location
New Jersey
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
I agree that there is a lot of trash in the HOF...especially lately. It has become the Hall of Very Good Careers.

If we had a chance to get a prime Marino...or wait to see if Tua pans out, what would your choice be?
Click to expand...
The answer would be Marino to 100% of all “yet to mature” QBs who ever played. A sure thing vs a backup Tom Brady or Joe Montana? You take a prime Marino. Very easy to answer this one.
 
DPhinz_DPhinz

DPhinz_DPhinz

I cash reality checks....
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
8,012
Reaction score
5,823
PhinFan1968 said:
Kind of a no-brainer there lol. Nobody would say "Tua."
Click to expand...
Dont Think So Schitts Creek GIF by CBC


I say that to make the Watson parallel (He and Marino being top 5 QB's of their times)...

If we were actually coached right and this rebuild was going to plan...let's build it up and then worry about Tua in year 4.

As it stands...we are not coached right and IMO the rebuild belongs on the "almost extinct" list.

Rebuild the rebuild...(FO, Coach, QB).
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,805
Reaction score
3,267
Location
San Antonio
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
Dont Think So Schitts Creek GIF by CBC


I say that to make the Watson parallel (He and Marino being top 5 QB's of their times)...

If we were actually coached right and this rebuild was going to plan...let's build it up and then worry about Tua in year 4.

As it stands...we are not coached right and IMO the rebuild belongs on the "almost extinct" list.

Rebuild the rebuild...(FO, Coach, QB).
Click to expand...
I knew why you said it...and I can't see putting those two guys in the same category, peer-standing or not. At Marino's peak, he wasn't Top 5...he was the best ever seen, by FAR. If we could get a Marino for what Houston expects for Watson, hell yes. Watson isn't on that level, sorry. He hasn't revolutionized the position and changed the game. My issue is, Watson isn't as far above Tua's near-term potential as the compensation expected. Yes he's better, he had a great personal 2020, but that was a nothing-to-lose team playing from the bottom every week with a good bit of garbage time.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,366
Reaction score
2,152
Definitely a big inconvenience if you’re the Miami Dolphins front office. They have done everything possible to sabbotage Tua including building a failed offensive line, changing coordinators continuously, not drafting a feature RB, surrounding Tua with frail and unreliable receivers, yanking Tua at various times instead of allowing the lessons learned, and openly courting Watson for months including during the season. It’s mind boggling really how a regime who DRAFTED the guy can undermine the same guy in so many ways.
 
finmann

finmann

Pro Bowler
Club Member
Joined
Jan 5, 2005
Messages
5,736
Reaction score
2,224
The Dolphins have Tua, who is playing behind an Oline that has the potential to get QBs killed on a weekly basis, no running game to speak of and a WR unit that IMO is one of the worse in the league. Despite the fact that he has been disrespected only after 1 damn year by the FO and harshly criticized(in some cases unfairly) by far too many fans he keeps improving. Tua is a choir boy, he says all the right things, is articulate and doesn't rock the boat even when he is hurt, but who the hell wants that? some fans want the guy that will cost $136 million over the next 4 years, cost three first round picks and a couple of seconds, has 22 civil lawsuits filed against him...goddam folks...twenty two? What is more scary is that he wants to come to the Dolphins, why the hell would he want to come to the Phins?...can anyone say South Beach. For F&ck sake, can we just develop the QB we have now? Build around him for the next couple of years before we throw him out after a year and a half. This situation is so Dolphins, it's sickening.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
18,946
Reaction score
11,403
Location
NE, Indiana
DPhinz_DPhinz said:
I agree that there is a lot of trash in the HOF...especially lately. It has become the Hall of Very Good Careers.

If we had a chance to get a prime Marino...or wait to see if Tua pans out, what would your choice be?
Click to expand...
You just love to try to stir the pot huh?

Obviously the answer to anyone is marino
 
B

brumdog44

Starter
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
5,822
Reaction score
4,341
Tua playing inconvenient only if management is too stubborn to understand that player evaluation evolves based on results.

Based on how he has performed when he's been on the field this year and Watson's off the field issues, Watson is not worth the asking price. Any other conclusion at this point in time is one that hasn't adjusted to the current play.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom