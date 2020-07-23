Tua ready to go

mwestberry

mwestberry

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 18, 2012
Messages
2,875
Reaction score
6,776
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Tua Tagovailoa feels ready to go for Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins rookies are reporting for a first round of COVID-19 testing on Thursday and those who test negative twice will be allowed into the team facility for their first NFL training camp. For quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, that would be a big step closer to his return to action for the first time...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

“I’d say I’m ready to go,” Tagovailoa said, via Chris Bumbaca of USAToday.com. “It’s kind of those things where you start getting the itch to get back out on the field, to be able to compete. It’s going to be a new setting, so that’s what’s even more exciting.”

Great to hear
 
D

DolfanISS

Perennial All-Pro
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 5, 2002
Messages
15,427
Reaction score
3,899
Age
45
Location
Bellingham, MA
Too bad we can’t hear about what he’s doing in practices. That would be interesting.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom