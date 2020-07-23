Tua ready to go

mwestberry
Tua Tagovailoa feels ready to go for Dolphins - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins rookies are reporting for a first round of COVID-19 testing on Thursday and those who test negative twice will be allowed into the team facility for their first NFL training camp. For quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, that would be a big step closer to his return to action for the first time...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
“I’d say I’m ready to go,” Tagovailoa said, via Chris Bumbaca of USAToday.com. “It’s kind of those things where you start getting the itch to get back out on the field, to be able to compete. It’s going to be a new setting, so that’s what’s even more exciting.”
Great to hear