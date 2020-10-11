Tua reality check

Nugtron
Nugtron
Sorry to disappoint all the impatient neurotic fans who think there is some conspiracy behind not starting Tua...take a deep breath. Tua isn't gonna rot away and get worse sitting and learning, he can only improve or at worst stay the same.
There are going to be growing pains whenever his name gets called, but the team is doing the right thing to help relieve some of that pain.
