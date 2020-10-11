Tua reality check

Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
49
Reaction score
78
Sorry to disappoint all the impatient neurotic fans who think there is some conspiracy behind not starting Tua...take a deep breath. Tua isn't gonna rot away and get worse sitting and learning, he can only improve or at worst stay the same.

There are going to be growing pains whenever his name gets called, but the team is doing the right thing to help relieve some of that pain.
 
ry-dbar

ry-dbar

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Feb 14, 2008
Messages
482
Reaction score
32
Wouldn’t right now be the perfect time to get him some in game reps?!
 
Nugtron

Nugtron

Metal Fingers catches everything
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Oct 10, 2009
Messages
49
Reaction score
78
Heinegrabber said:
Fellow posters we have another QB WHISPERER!!!!
Click to expand...
I got nothing on Gase...and I'm not whispering anything, said it pretty loud and clear! And I didn't make any claims about how he will perform :shrug:
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom