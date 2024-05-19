 Tua Rejects Dolphins 1st Offer | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Rejects Dolphins 1st Offer

Oh, $h!!t. Tua is not a deity & IS business first?
Say it ain't so.

Tua anus-lickers, defend your boy!
 
Come on bro.

This is not "sponge worthy".

The hyperbolic title, notwithstanding, this could have been put in another thread.

Majority rules today......

Merge or let stand?????? Opinions?
 
Mach2 said:
Come on bro.

This is not "sponge worthy".

The hyperbolic title, notwithstanding, this could have been put in another thread.

Majority rules today......

Merge or let stand?????? Opinions?
Click to expand...
I thought the same thing, but the media is running with it, I didn't think it was news at all.

Merge it, I don't care but this story is gonna blow up in the next 24 hours with the major media organizations. Just watch
 
Ryan Tannehill is still a free agent. Just come full circle and tell Tua to get lost if he wants to get paid big for not winning big.
 
Player may have rejected first contract.

First player in sports history as far as I know.
 
daryl said:
Ryan Tannehill is still a free agent. Just come full circle and tell Tua to get lost if he wants to get paid big for not winning big.
Click to expand...
Season 2 Wtf GIF by Parks and Recreation
 
MrChadRico said:
I thought the same thing, but the media is running with it, I didn't think it was news at all.

Merge it, I don't care but this story is gonna blow up in the next 24 hours with the major media organizations. Just watch
Click to expand...
All leading back to one source, with zero details.

When was the offer made? What was the structure? Without any info, does it really have any meaning? It's bad enough that every lame ass podcaster jumps on this crap with nothing but a litany on a Twatter posts (again, all leading back to one single report) and baseless speculation.

If you believe this kind of media infestation is meaningful, that is your right. I think it's mostly a monumental waste of time and bandwidth.

I'd like to think members here are a little smarter and more selective than the average social media dumpster fire user.

Maybe I'm wrong in that and just wishful thinking.......
 
Mach2 said:
All leading back to one source, with zero details.

When was the offer made? What was the structure? Without any info, does it really have any meaning? It's bad enough that every lame ass podcaster jumps on this crap with nothing but a litany on a Twatter posts (again, all leading back to one single report) and baseless speculation.

If you believe this kind of media infestation is meaningful, that is your right. I think it's mostly a monumental waste of time and bandwidth.

I'd like to think members here are a little smarter and more selective than the average social media dumpster fire user.

Maybe I'm wrong in that and just wishful thinking.......
Click to expand...
Go easy on him, Chad probably worked for one of them news orgs that calls the election before it has started 😂
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom