Tua related question to my fellow Finfans

We have all seen the negativity and doubt that has surrounded Tua the last couple of years. I'm trying to wrap my head around how this all came about. Before his hip injury, he was widely regarded as the top QB of the 2020 draft and one of the best prospects in years. I look at a guy like Colin Cowherd say (before the draft) that Tua was too good to pass up, even after the hip injury. Two years later he his claiming that Tua isn't NFL starter material....... Obviously some guys flip flop all over the place.



My question is - Did any of the doubters have the guts to express their doubt before Tua suffered the hip injury and his struggles under Flores? Did any of these guys claim that Tua didn't have the arm strength, height, athletic ability, etc BEFORE he had a slow start to his career? I'm not talking about guys that only point out injury concerns.