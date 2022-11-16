 Tua related question to my fellow Finfans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua related question to my fellow Finfans

FinfanInBuffalo

FinfanInBuffalo

We have all seen the negativity and doubt that has surrounded Tua the last couple of years. I'm trying to wrap my head around how this all came about. Before his hip injury, he was widely regarded as the top QB of the 2020 draft and one of the best prospects in years. I look at a guy like Colin Cowherd say (before the draft) that Tua was too good to pass up, even after the hip injury. Two years later he his claiming that Tua isn't NFL starter material....... Obviously some guys flip flop all over the place.

My question is - Did any of the doubters have the guts to express their doubt before Tua suffered the hip injury and his struggles under Flores? Did any of these guys claim that Tua didn't have the arm strength, height, athletic ability, etc BEFORE he had a slow start to his career? I'm not talking about guys that only point out injury concerns.
 
Doubts and mis-calculation of his hip injury may have created some animosity but it should have been squashed by a "caring" Head coach. I believe Flores realized that Tua was not ready now and hitched his wagon to Watson. After that Flores did everything, he could to undermine his own QB. The Toxicity, I believe, came from within the organization. Lastly, Tua's faith and lack of outward flaws probably rub some people wrong.

No matter. He is here now and all these challenges have made his arrival that much more sweeter.
 
Libermaniac

I think everyone just wants to have a hot take and then once they’ve established that, they dig in their heels and won’t admit they were wrong.

Everyone was quick to dump on Tua when he started off slowly due to the horrible line and no receivers. Similarly everyone wanted to anoint Burrow and Herbert as immediate superstars because they got off to good starts due to having nice WRs.

So, the same reason people kept doubling down on in their Tua bashing, they are now pulling out all of the same excuses that they dismissed for Tua in defense of Hebert, who’s putting up pedestrian numbers this year.

It’s just human nature. People don’t like to admit they were wrong.
 
Before the hip injury he was a generational prospect after the hip injury and his especially after his tour with Flores all of sudden he’s too small weak unathletic.

I don’t remember many of any talking heads saying anything bad about the dude before the hip injury.
 
FinfanInBuffalo said:
We have all seen the negativity and doubt that has surrounded Tua the last couple of years. I'm trying to wrap my head around how this all came about. Before his hip injury, he was widely regarded as the top QB of the 2020 draft and one of the best prospects in years. I look at a guy like Colin Cowherd say (before the draft) that Tua was too good to pass up, even after the hip injury. Two years later he his claiming that Tua isn't NFL starter material....... Obviously some guys flip flop all over the place.

My question is - Did any of the doubters have the guts to express their doubt before Tua suffered the hip injury and his struggles under Flores? Did any of these guys claim that Tua didn't have the arm strength, height, athletic ability, etc BEFORE he had a slow start to his career? I'm not talking about guys that only point out injury concerns.
Obviously the hip was a massive issue. However, without the hip, we'd have either Burrow or Herbert as Tua would have gone #1 and we went 5th. So, add to the fact that he was recovering from a massive injury, the fact that he went into Gailey's system which was for Fitz more than anyone plus Flores' at best stoic nature and lack of care about the offense. The next year we had three different morons simultaneously calling the offense, an all time bad OL, plus almost no talent around and in front of him.
 
Tua is just a special person his demeanor is like almost angelic. Sometimes you see people who are so gifted they just resonate deeply with everyone. Tua has it. This is gonna sound kinda sus but Justin Bieber has that same quality he’s just a golden child. Working with him was life changing. They just radiate different
 
Martel13 said:
Tua is just a special person his demeanor is like almost angelic. Sometimes you see people who are so gifted they just resonate deeply with everyone. Tua has it. This is gonna sound kinda sus but Justin Bieber has that same quality he’s just a golden child. Working with him was life changing. They just radiate different
I just never saw a Bieber to Tua comparison coming brother. That blew me away but I totally get what you're saying.
 
Fin-Loco said:
I just never saw a Bieber to Tua comparison coming brother. That blew me away but I totally get what you're saying.
Respect. I know that’s kinda a weird comparison but it’s just a star quality that few have. So excited to be a Dolphin fan what a time what a time!
 
I was openly anti-Tua before the draft.

Mostly because of his tendency to be injured and the fact that he'd never be able to take many hits...

On the bright side, I did say that he could end up being a Drew Brees style QB.

Honestly, I love what he is, but I still fear what he is.
 
There were fans and media who didnt like the success of the Bama program so yes there were people already mounting up against him

The tight rope surgeries were highly questioned by the negative nellies both fans and media the hip injury was the icing on the cake

I maintain no hip injury no Tua to Phins, he likely would have been taken ahead of the Phins maybe Cinci but maybe Washington
 
I don't care what anyone says in that draft prior to injury there was Tua and then it was debated about "everyone else" who was next. I am 100% on record for not wanting Tua but it had zero to do with his playing abilities and everything to do with his hip injury and my concerns surrounding it. I can damn well say there wasn't a person anywhere saying Tua didn't have to tools to succeed in the NFL and even after the hip injury it was only the injury concern which was being discussed.

I have no ****in' idea where this narrative started about arm strength and air yards. It's almost like the media decided to do a Reedit AMC thing and tried to crash the market with false bullshit.
 
FinfanInBuffalo said:
We have all seen the negativity and doubt that has surrounded Tua the last couple of years. I'm trying to wrap my head around how this all came about. Before his hip injury, he was widely regarded as the top QB of the 2020 draft and one of the best prospects in years. I look at a guy like Colin Cowherd say (before the draft) that Tua was too good to pass up, even after the hip injury. Two years later he his claiming that Tua isn't NFL starter material....... Obviously some guys flip flop all over the place.

My question is - Did any of the doubters have the guts to express their doubt before Tua suffered the hip injury and his struggles under Flores? Did any of these guys claim that Tua didn't have the arm strength, height, athletic ability, etc BEFORE he had a slow start to his career? I'm not talking about guys that only point out injury concerns.
The fact is Tua never bought into all the doubts and negativity. So it never mattered what the doubters and haters had to say about him because he always had faith in himself and that’s all that matters.

Tua has proved he is one of the best in his profession. The individuals attacking him for the past two years are individuals who are no better than mediocre in their professions and they are obviously just jealous that Tua is much better in his chosen profession than they are in their’s.
 
Martel13 said:
Tua is just a special person his demeanor is like almost angelic. Sometimes you see people who are so gifted they just resonate deeply with everyone. Tua has it. This is gonna sound kinda sus but Justin Bieber has that same quality he’s just a golden child. Working with him was life changing. They just radiate different
What’s a Justin Bieber?
 
1972forever said:
The fact is Tua never bought into all the doubts and negativity. So it never mattered what the doubters and haters had to say about him because he always had faith in himself and that’s all that matters.

Tua has proved he is one of the best in his profession. The individuals attacking him for the past two years are individuals who are no better than mediocre in their professions and they are obviously just jealous that Tua is much better in his chosen profession than they are in their’s.
You were a huge believer the whole time good call pal
 
