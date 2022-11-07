Tua Respecting Fields

Pricks like Tom Brady. 24 years of being a total unsportsmanlike asshatTua is a phenomenal kid. The widespread hate for him is one of the most mystifying things I’ve ever seen in sports. He’s one of the easiest guys to root for that I’ve literally ever seen. The media typically drools over some total pricks but won’t give this kid his due.
I like how later in the press conference he didn’t know who was next on the schedule. All players give that line but Tua lives it apparently. He’s focused on 1 game at a time.