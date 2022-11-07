 Tua Respecting Fields | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Respecting Fields

Tua is a phenomenal kid. The widespread hate for him is one of the most mystifying things I’ve ever seen in sports. He’s one of the easiest guys to root for that I’ve literally ever seen. The media typically drools over some total pricks but won’t give this kid his due.
 
Pricks like Tom Brady. 24 years of being a total unsportsmanlike asshat
 
Fields is a fkn baller! Natural playmaker
 
