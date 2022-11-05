 Tua Rockin' a McDaniel Shirt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Rockin' a McDaniel Shirt

Neptune

Neptune

An atmosphere creates a team and a team create an atmosphere
The “team” includes all constituent parts, GM, HC, Front Office, Players, Cleaners. Everyone.

Honestly am I expecting a trip to Arizona?
No
But we are on the road to playoffs…………..soon
 
Fin Fan in Cali said:
What I meant brother this is already posted in there and everything doesn’t need its own thread. Have a great day. :ffic:
Personally I’m glad it has its own thread, I missed it on the game day thread because I don’t look at that until erm…….Game Day by which time I’d need to read all 5,674,937 posts to find it so thanks @andyahs
 
