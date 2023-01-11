Tua ruled out

mwestberry
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 18, 2012
- Messages
- 4,320
- Reaction score
- 11,224
Tua Tagovailoa ruled out, Dolphins preparing to start Skylar Thompson - ProFootballTalk
Signs have pointed to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remaining out of action for this Sunday’s game in Buffalo and the team officially took him off the table on Wednesday.Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters at his press conference that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the third...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com