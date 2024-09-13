 Tua said show me the money | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua said show me the money

Tua is a loser who was propped up by a con man in McDaniel..

McDaniel had us trade and pay hill and for what?
Then he has us pay tua

Then he took his own extension

This is all the fault of one very stupid man, who badly needs to start drinking again.
 
