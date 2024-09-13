Tua said show me the money

dolphinron
Active Roster
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2002
- Messages
- 1,415
- Reaction score
- 496
Tua fleeced the organization. Sad day for dolphins
Sad part is, they deserved it.
The FO and the Tua fans deserve this.Sad part is, they deserved it.
What’s sad is that he didn’t slide feet first. Completely avoidableOne hit and done. This is truly a sad day.
Hence the "they."The FO and the Tua fans deserve this.
I DO NOT.
Absolutely zero class! I hope you get pegged with a wooden dildo with splinters!
Think of it as severance pay.