 Tua should be half price, what do we do with the money? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua should be half price, what do we do with the money?

Dynastybuilder

Dynastybuilder

Club Member
Joined
Aug 21, 2019
Messages
1,401
Reaction score
2,453
Age
51
Location
Moncton
I've never been a huge Tua fan, going back to Alabama. I also haven't been a huge detractor, but I have always pointed out his limitations.

Today, we saw what we can come to expect from the offence on the road in the playoffs. The injuries are mostly on D, even if the O is banged up a little.

Bad play calls? Yes but mostly they passed when they should have run.

If people want to pay this man $40M+ then I think you need to re-evaluate your position. I'd be paying on his rookie deal and franchising him if necessary.
 
Trade him tbh.

And no I’m not endorsing Wilson, Cousins, or some other bridge QB who won’t be able to get the job done. If we’re sticking with McDumb then let him draft his QB.
 
See if a team like Chicago or Atlanta wants to take a flier on him as they draft their own young quarterbacks.
Mike needs to bring his own guy in. I'm not counting Mike out until we see a quarterback fully develop in his own system.
 
Dynastybuilder said:
I've never been a huge Tua fan, going back to Alabama. I also haven't been a huge detractor, but I have always pointed out his limitations.

Today, we saw what we can come to expect from the offence on the road in the playoffs. The injuries are mostly on D, even if the O is banged up a little.

Bad play calls? Yes but mostly they passed when they should have run.

If people want to pay this man $40M+ then I think you need to re-evaluate your position. I'd be paying on his rookie deal and franchising him if necessary.
Click to expand...
I’d move on from him. It’s not gonna happen. But limited in so many areas and now he can’t throw in bad weather?
you can’t win like this, December football is a must
 
Many teams with strong rosters have upgraded the QB position and won big Chiefs, Rams, Eagles come to mind
 
Dynastybuilder said:
If people want to pay this man $40M+ then I think you need to re-evaluate your position. I'd be paying on his rookie deal and franchising him if necessary.
Click to expand...
Yes, the plan is to next season pay Tua his 5th year option money but at the same time develop a rookie QB to replace him for the 2025 season.
 
Hey now we get to deal with Cap Hell 2024. Already 40M over and guys like Chubb commanding a 27M cap figure while on IR most of the season thanks to McMadden.
 
I know what to do... Trade him to the... the uh... the team that doesn't no what a pro QB looks like?
 
Tua is mentally soft. His biggest issue is actually his mental game because he gets nervous and hesitates which leads to happy feet and bad decisions. Bad footwork leads to bad throws even on easy plays. Throw in a small, injury prone frame with a weak arm exposed in the cold. He's not built for December/January where legacies are defined. The franchise would make a massive mistake paying him serious money.
 
Michael Scott said:
Trade him tbh.

And no I’m not endorsing Wilson, Cousins, or some other bridge QB who won’t be able to get the job done.
Click to expand...
Tua has zero trade value. Zero. Teams want to draft guys and build a roster while the QB is on their rookie contract. No one wants to pay a QB with Tua’s skill set $40-50M right out of the gate. He is worth more to Miami on his 5th year option than they will ever get in a trade.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom