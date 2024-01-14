Tua should be half price, what do we do with the money?

Dynastybuilder
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 21, 2019
- Messages
- 1,401
- Reaction score
- 2,453
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Moncton
I've never been a huge Tua fan, going back to Alabama. I also haven't been a huge detractor, but I have always pointed out his limitations.
Today, we saw what we can come to expect from the offence on the road in the playoffs. The injuries are mostly on D, even if the O is banged up a little.
Bad play calls? Yes but mostly they passed when they should have run.
If people want to pay this man $40M+ then I think you need to re-evaluate your position. I'd be paying on his rookie deal and franchising him if necessary.
Today, we saw what we can come to expect from the offence on the road in the playoffs. The injuries are mostly on D, even if the O is banged up a little.
Bad play calls? Yes but mostly they passed when they should have run.
If people want to pay this man $40M+ then I think you need to re-evaluate your position. I'd be paying on his rookie deal and franchising him if necessary.