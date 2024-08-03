 Tua Showing New Side of Himself is Exciting for Dolphins Fans | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Showing New Side of Himself is Exciting for Dolphins Fans

Confidence is the most important thing for an athlete. Confidence is something that successful players carry, sometimes mistaken for ****iness, but if backed up on the field is applauded. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has gotten his swagger back. Tua looks confident and ready to take his next step...
