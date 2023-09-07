Tua Showing Swag Going Into '23

Fin-Loco
Fins To The Left!! Fins To The Right! RIP Jimmy!
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 26,636
- Reaction score
- 85,550
- Location
- Margaritaville
Good article. We know most of it but this time last year, we weren't seeing anything nice about Tua before the opener. So read it and be excited about how far he's come and that he's going to blow people's minds this year.
Dolphins' Tagovailoa 'showing swag' entering '23
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's teammates and coaches aren't concerned about his health as they begin a new season.
www.espn.com