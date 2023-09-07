 Tua Showing Swag Going Into '23 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Tua Showing Swag Going Into '23

Good article. We know most of it but this time last year, we weren't seeing anything nice about Tua before the opener. So read it and be excited about how far he's come and that he's going to blow people's minds this year.

www.espn.com

Dolphins' Tagovailoa 'showing swag' entering '23

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's teammates and coaches aren't concerned about his health as they begin a new season.
www.espn.com www.espn.com
 
Thank hoodness. I thought he was going to be a dork his entire career. My favorite part was when he told Ryan Clark to keep his name out his mouth, like he was Will Smith and he was his own wife.
 
